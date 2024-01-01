‘It’s a travesty’ – Pundit slams Arsenal star for Fulham display and claims he’s ‘wasted’ at the Emirates

Declan Rice is “wasted playing for Arsenal right now” and should be “getting hold of games” like former Gunners midfielder Patrick Vieira, according to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Gunners are in a poor run of form that has seen them pick up just four points from their last five Premier League matches after losing 2-1 to Fulham on New Year’s Eve.

The Gunners now sit fourth in the table after their defeat at Craven Cottage only added to a home defeat to West Ham on Thursday.

Bukayo Saka had given the visitors the lead in west London, only for Raul Jimenez and Bobby Decordova-Reid to turn the game around for the Cottagers.

Five games ago, Arsenal were six points clear of champions Manchester City but are now level, having played one more game with Pep Guardiola’s side in World Club Cup action before Christmas.

And beIN Sports presenter Keys has pointed the finger at Arsenal midfielder Rice for being part of the problem in recent weeks, claiming the England international “doesn’t do anything at the moment except trickle balls sideways and backwards”.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal and awful Antony receive a New Year’s lashing

“I’m a huge fan of Declan Rice. I think he’s a Rolls-Royce. I said when Arsenal signed him that he was the best piece of business any club had done in that window,” Keys wrote on his blog.

“He’s class. But he’s also wasted playing for Arsenal right now. What is the point of paying £110m for a player only to get him to tippy-tappy about in mid-field doing what a bang ordinary jobber could do? I’ve watched Rice closely this season – very closely on Sunday at Fulham.

“All he did for 90 minutes at Craven Cottage was drop between his centre-backs, pick up a sideways pass from them – knock it into Odegaard – get it back – knock it sideways or back again, before repeating the process time and time again. Why?

“Rice didn’t do anything to hurt Fulham. Nothing. Not one raking pass. Not one crunching challenge. Not one shot at goal. Nothing. So what’s the point of him? He’s become Declan Nice. He’s got everything required to be a top footballer. He should be getting hold of games the way Vieira used to. The way Souness did.

“The way so many other 6’s have down the years. He’s got the lot – height and energy. He can see a proper pass. And he’s got the muscle to get into people and break attacks down. But he doesn’t do anything at the moment except trickle balls sideways and backwards. It’s a travesty.”