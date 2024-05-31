Kompany wants £47m Arsenal duo as first two signings as new Bayern Munich manager

Vincent Kompany wants Arsenal duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Albert Sambi Lokonga as his first two signings as Bayern Munich boss, according to reports.

In one of the surprise appointments of the year, Kompany – whose Burnley side were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season – was appointed Bayern Munich manager earlier this week, in one of the best examples of failing upwards.

Speaking after being announced as the new boss of the Bavarian giants, Kompany said: “I’m eternally motivated, I wake up from the morning to the evening motivated with the intention to make everyone around me better.

“I’m not defined by the successful years in my life, it’s the moments I had tough times.

“I don’t want to be successful on my own I want to bring as many people with me, that’s in my nature.”

This season was the first season in 12 attempts that Bayern Munich have not won the Bundesliga title with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen emerging victorious in an unbeaten campaign.

Second-placed Bayern Munich have been licking their wounds ever since and Thomas Tuchel eventually left after last-minute talks to keep him before they appointed Kompany.

And Kompany has already started work identifying who he’d like to bring into the Bundesliga club during the summer transfer window with rumours emerging that he wants to bring Arsenal duo Zinchenko and Lokonga to the Allianz Arena.

The Daily Mirror simply claimed that Kompany’s Bayern Munich ‘are watching developments’ at Arsenal over Zinchenko’s future at the club.

And another report in Football Transfers claims that Bayern are ‘seeking a deal’ for Arsenal midfielder Lokonga – who spent last season on loan at Luton Town – ‘as the first transfer’ of Kompany’s reign.

The Bavarians ‘only want to sign the player, who spent much of the season at Luton Town, on a loan deal, Arsenal are set to insist on a permanent transfer.’

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk reveals how former Manchester City defender Kompany managed to make a great first impression at Bayern Munich this week.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Vincent Kompany has something that both of his predecessors, Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel, didn’t. He may be lacking coaching experience, but it’s worth pointing out that he has a lot of experience as a player.

“Nagelsmann and Tuchel didn’t have big careers on the pitch. Players will listen to Kompany in the dressing room, as they’ll be more than aware of his experience in the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga, not to mention in terms of winning titles. This could be a big advantage.

“Now that Max Eberl has talked to Kompany he admitted he couldn’t believe Bayern hadn’t opened talks with the Belgian six weeks ago, as he knows how good he will be at the club. There is some regret that Kompany wasn’t initially higher up on the list.

“Hansi Flick is now Barcelona’s coach but on May 11 he got a call from Max Eberl as Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had pushed him to get in touch with the ex-Bayern boss.

“Flick was told he could run Bayern for one year and Flick said ‘yes’. Eberl mentioned a follow-up chat to discuss the squad but he didn’t call again, so Hansi Flick was a little angry. But Eberl did this, as at the time he already had a plan in mind for Kompany to replace Tuchel – so you see how important Kompany is to Eberl!

“There’s an old viral video of Kompany berating and shouting at his Anderlecht players in the dressing room. I have heard that the Bayern Munich players have shared this video very often amongst themselves and are looking forward to seeing if he will react this way in the Bayern dressing room at any point.

“I told Kompany that the Bayern stars have already seen this video and are talking about it. He said that he won’t lie to the players and will speak his mind when necessary.”