Fabrizio Romano has responded to rumours that Arsenal could attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the summer.

The Gunners lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City last weekend as Pep Guardiola’s side won the first domestic trophy on offer this season.

However, Arsenal are in a good position to win three other bits of silverware this season with the Gunners currently nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, while they are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and FA Cup.

Arsenal spent over £250m in the summer on new players and they are likely to splash out once again in the summer, although there have been rumours they could also have to sell.

The Gunners have been criticised over their lack of creativity in certain games this season, instead relying on set-pieces, and Kvaratskhelia has been linked.

Recent speculation claimed that Arsenal are ready to ‘break the transfer market’ to sign the Georgia international from PSG, who spent €80m (£69m) on Kvaratskhelia in 2025.

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While The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney insisted this week that the Gunners ‘are investigating a deal’ with the Georgian’s camp ‘open to the idea’.

But Romano insists that French giants PSG ‘have no intention to open talks’ to sell Kvaratskhelia to Arsenal or anyone else this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “He’s captaining Georgia, performing brilliantly, and doing a fantastic job at Paris Saint‑Germain. Honestly, maybe even underrated because sometimes people forget just how consistent he’s been for PSG.

“There have been rumours again about Arsenal being interested. But my understanding is crystal clear: PSG have no intention to open talks for Kvaratskhelia this summer.

“They love him – his attitude, professionalism, consistency. And remember, he joined from Napoli only 14 months ago, in January 2025. So PSG want to enjoy him much longer.

“Of course, Arsenal are expected to strengthen up front – maybe a striker, maybe a winger – but not Kvaratskhelia. Nothing concrete between Arsenal and PSG on this one.”

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There have been claims that dressing room unrest could drive him out of PSG with his team-mates in France complaining that the Georgian is too selfish and prone to making the wrong decisions in the final third.

Kvaratskhelia told Le Parisien recently: “Paris, for me, is truly incredible. You have everything here, and on top of that, it’s the city of love. When PSG called me, I think my wife was the happiest person in the world.

“Before PSG contacted me, she always said, ‘Imagine if we played for PSG one day, it would be incredible to live there.’ I would reply, ‘Yes, of course.’ But in my mind, I thought it was very difficult to go there when there were such amazing players like [Lionel] Messi, Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe.

“I love Paris, I love everything about Paris. The more I think about it, the more I appreciate how respectful people are. When you go out, they don’t bother you much. At a restaurant, for example, they ask before taking a photo. I really like that. It’s the best city to stroll around in with your wife.”