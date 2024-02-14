Kylian Mbappe wants Arsenal transfer to ‘follow’ in Thierry Henry’s footsteps; Liverpool contact revealed

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has a desire to move to Arsenal in order to become the next Thierry Henry, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract at the end of the season and there are expectations that he will now leave with PSG failing to tie him down to a new deal.

There have been some reports that PSG have offered Mbappe as much as €100m per year to sign up but it seems the World Cup winner is now eyeing a move away from France.

The favourites for his signature remain Real Madrid but there are numerous reports suggesting that the Spanish side have so far refused to meet all of Mbappe’s demands.

Liverpool have also been mentioned as a possible destination but their interest seems to hinge on whether Mohamed Salah is sold and if Mbappe is willing to take a big pay cut.

And now Miguel Delaney of The Independent has brought the latest on Mbappe’s situation, including interest in joining Arsenal.

It’s claimed that there is an ‘increasing feeling is that Mbappe is badly advised’ with the PSG board expecting ‘him to go to Real Madrid but that is no longer seen as so certain’.

On interest from Real Madrid, Delaney wrote: ‘There’s an offer on the table but the wages aren’t yet anywhere near as big as Mbappe expected.’

The 25-year-old ‘has gradually come to the realisation that he should have left years ago’ with Paris Saint-Germain struggling to win the Champions League in his time at the club.

And Delaney has confirmed Mbappe has interest in joining both Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer but both sides would not be able to pay his current wage demands.