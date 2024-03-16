Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has told Arsenal fans to forget about him joining the Gunners over Real Madrid at the end of the season.

It was announced earlier this season that the France international will leave PSG on a free transfer in the summer with his next destination not been made official.

Despite that, it has been widely reported that Real Madrid is the only place he will end up in the summer with an agreement in place.

Arsenal and other Premier League clubs had been linked to Mbappe before it became clear that Real Madrid is the place he will be playing his football next term.

Mikel Arteta was even asked about the possibility of Mbappe signing for Arsenal earlier in the season and the Spaniard welcomed the speculation.

Arteta said in a press conference: “When there is a player of that calibre we always have to be in the conversation. But as you said it looks in a different way [that Mbappe is joining Madrid].”

When pushed to elaborate on whether Arsenal were “in the conversation” for Mbappe, Arteta added: “I am not! Maybe Edu [the technical director] and the owners are, but I am not in those conversations until the last stage.

“Why not? If we want to be the best team, we are going to need the best talent and the best players, that is for sure.”

And now the France international has been asked by a young fan to “Come to Arsenal” which prompted Mbappe to laugh in response.

Mbappe added: “There’s no way, there’s no way.” When asked by the fan why a transfer to Arsenal was out of the question, the PSG forward continued: “It’s too cold there.”

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed earlier this month that a deal to take Mbappe to Real Madrid has already been “completed” and that it’s just a case of when they will make the announcement.

Di Marzio told mybettingsites.co.uk earlier this month: “I think everything is confirmed with Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid. It is completed, it’s only a matter of dates, because everything is agreed. He wanted to join Real Madrid and they wanted him for a long time.

“As we know, he has communicated to PSG that he will not stay there, so everything is arranged. Everything is done.

“He didn’t join Real Madrid because of the money but because of the challenge. He really wanted to join the club.

“Real Madrid wanted him a lot and I’m sure Mbappé felt like their number one target. They think he is the best player in the world, and now they will get him – and then they will try to get Haaland,

“I don’t think it will happen in the summer, but they will for sure try to get him in the future. Real Madrid wants both of them.”

