Arsenal ‘contact’ a ‘Lamine Yamal clone’ as Arteta ‘plans to revolutionise PL with £83m signing’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘wants’ to sign Barcelona youngster Arnau Pradas as soon as possible, according to reports in Spain.

The Gunners added more depth and quality to their squad over the summer with the signings of Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Raheem Sterling, Neto and David Raya, with the latter completed a permanent £27m transfer from Brentford after spending last season on loan.

Arsenal have started the season well considering their opponents with the Gunners taking 11 points from a possible 15 against Wolves, Aston Villa, Brighton, Tottenham and Manchester City.

The Gunners remain unbeaten from their five matches but face a mini injury crisis after their 2-2 draw at Man City, and Arteta is looking to make his squad even stronger over the next couple of transfer windows.

And reports in Spain claim that Arteta is looking to the future by hoping to land a ‘Lamine Yamal clone’ from Barcelona and Pradas has a ‘proposal’ on the table from Arsenal.

Arteta ‘wants him now’ with Pradas not yet making his La Liga debut for Barcelona and out of contract next June, while the Catalan giants hoping to renew his deal.

The report adds that ‘no agreement has yet been reached’ and the Barcelona youngster ‘has not yet received the reward of training under Hans-Dieter Flick’.

It is claimed that ‘there is a good chance that he will end up choosing to say goodbye’ and Arsenal have ‘already contacted’ Pradas with Arteta telling his camp ‘that he is very interested in bringing him to London’.

And Arteta is also looking to make another young signing, although this one has much more experience, with the Arsenal boss looking ‘to revolutionise the Premier League with a €100m (£86m) signing’ in the form of Florian Wirtz.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder is attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs, Bayern Munich Real Madrid and other European giants.

Arteta is ‘determined to take Arsenal to the next level’ and sees the signing of Wirtz as key to his hopes of winning top titles in years to come.

The Arsenal boss is looking ‘to make a statement and compete head-to-head with teams like Manchester City and Liverpool’ but his signing ‘will not be easy’.

Arsenal ‘are confident that Arteta ‘s project and the possibility of competing in the Premier League could seduce the young German talent’.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha reckons it will be a three-way Premier League title race betweenm Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool this season.

Saha told cryptocasinosuk.net: “From the way that the season has started, I think the title race will be between Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. I don’t think it will be that different from last year.

“I like what Arsenal’s and Arteta has done over the last few years. They have added quality to the squad, but, more importantly, their main players have become more experienced in fighting for the Premier League title.

“Arteta looked at his defence, which was the best in the Premier League last season, and he added to it. They’ve changed their style and have become a team that is a lot harder to beat. They are a very difficult team to play against – quite streetwise. Ruthless.

“The only thing I would say about them is, they still don’t have a killer striker who will score a guaranteed twenty goals a season at a minimum. Arsenal are missing that player who can score a goal when things are really, really tight.

“Liverpool have got brilliant firepower. Like Arsenal, you look at them and think in the number nine position, who is going to score twenty goals for you? That isn’t much of an issue when you have Salah and, Luis Diaz has started the season on fire. I’m a massive fan of Diaz.

“Darwin Nunez is a player that has a lot of interesting qualities. If he could put everything together, he would be a very dangerous player in the Premier League.

“Both Arsenal and Liverpool can challenge Manchester City, but you have to say that City are the favourites. City have the best squad, the best striker and they have a wonderful collection of defenders. They have an arrogance about them because they’ve done it all before and they also have stability. When you put all of those things together, it’s worth an extra five points over the course of a season. You never hear anything about players being unhappy or discontent behind-the-scenes.

“In terms of the fourth place, Chelsea, I would say Tottenham. I think Aston Villa and Man United can fight for it, but it all depends on consistency. With the quality in the league, anyone that wants to finish in the Champions League position needs to be consistent.

“Chelsea have the talent, but they have a very inexperienced team. There will be days where it doesn’t click for them. They have a lot of potential, but with potential, you don’t have consistency. Chelsea are a young team, and they will make mistakes this season. It’s really difficult to find super consistent performances every week when you have so many young players.

“I’m optimistic about Chelsea because they’ve created a lot of chances in the five games they’ve played. They’re also conceding a lot less stupid goals and making silly mistakes.

“I can see a very, very strong race for the fourth spot. I think it’s going to be interesting to see that this season.”