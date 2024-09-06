Arsenal ‘plotted late transfer’ to sign ‘shock’ PL target after Mikel Arteta decided signing ‘wish’

Premier League giants Arsenal reportedly ‘plotted’ a ‘late’ move to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has gone under the radar in recent seasons but has consistently shone for Brentford in the Premier League.

Last season, Mbeumo was arguably Brentford’s best player as he grabbed nine goals and six assists in his 25 Premier League appearances.

The Brentford attacker has made a stunning start to this season as he’s scored three goals in his three Premier League outings.

Arsenal were busy in the transfer market in the summer. They made five signings as they landed David Raya, Riccardo Calariori, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling.

One of their priorities heading into the summer window was to sign a right-winger to compete with England international Bukayo Saka and they eventually settled on Sterling, who joined the Gunners on loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea on deadline day.

However, a report from The Daily Mail claims Mbeumo was a ‘shock target’ for Arsenal and they ‘plotted a late transfer’.

The report revealed.

‘Arsenal considered a late transfer window move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. Mikel Arteta had put a new forward on his wish list during the summer window and the Gunners finally signed Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea. ‘News of Sterling’s potential arrival at the Emirates swept through the squad 24 hours before Friday’s 11pm deadline with players frantically trying to ascertain whether the deal was realistically on the cards. ‘On deadline day, Arsenal were considering Kingsley Coman and Sterling – this column revealing last Thursday that both players had been offered to the Gunners during the closing days of the window. ‘But Mail Sport can reveal that Mbeumo was among the forwards Arsenal’s recruitment team explored during the window.’

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has named two alternatives for Sterling, who has been tipped to be “well-suit” to the Gunners.

“His game does look well suited to Arsenal. We know Arteta’s side like to get into the box and cut balls back and there are not many wingers better and getting themselves in at the back post to finish off those types of chances,” Watts said.

“He will also provide much needed cover for Bukayo Saka, which will be crucial over the course of such a demanding season. So I think it’s a good move for Arsenal.

“It had started to look like they weren’t going to get anything done in terms of signing an attacker. Obviously Nico Williams was the player they would have loved to have signed, but that just wasn’t possible, so they had to react to what was out there.

“Kingsley Coman was also linked late on, but I don’t know if there was any truth in that. His representatives were certainly doing all they could late on in the window to try and get his name out there to see if they could engineer a move.”