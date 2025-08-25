Arsenal taking the p*ss? Gunners set to launch ‘bid’ to hijack second Spurs transfer as star ‘favours’ one club

Mikel Arteta is having more luck than Thomas Frank in the transfer market.

Arsenal are set to launch an offer to beat Tottenham to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, according to transfer jouranlist Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners have already broken Spurs hearts once this summer after they came in late to hijack a deal for Eberechi Eze, who completed a move to the Emirates Stadium last week.

Tottenham are in the market for a new attacking midfielder after James Maddison suffered an ACL injury that looks likely to rule him out for most of this season.

But Spurs have other areas that they want to improve also with a left-sided defender on their list with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing earlier this morning that they have made a ‘new proposal’ for Leverkusen star Hincapie.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham approach Bayer Leverkusen for Piero Hincapié with new proposal. Loan deal with obligation to buy around €60m, same value as the release clause but to be paid from 2026. Hincapié wants to leave Bayer and #THFC also started discussing personal terms.’

But shortly after Romano gave details of Tottenham’s interest in Hincapie, former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal are about to submit their own bid for Hincapie.

In another huge blow to Spurs, Hincapie ‘favours’ a move to Arsenal over their north London rivals with the Gunners doing damage to Tottenham’s transfer window.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Arsenal set to bid for Piero Hincapie, who favours a move to the Emirates Stadium over Spurs. Hincapie has a €60m clause. Jakub Kiwior’s potential move to Porto has led #AFC to work on Hincapie.’

Despite Tottenham taking blows in the transfer market, they are winning on the pitch with new head coach Thomas Frank guiding them to two wins out of two.

Their 3-0 win over Burnley was a good way to open their account for the season but their 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium was a statement victory.

And former Premier League striker Alan Shearer highlighted three players as standout performers as Tottenham defeated the Citizens on Saturday.

Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “I thought the midfield three of Sarr, Bentancur and Palhinha were absolutely outstanding.

“The way they got wired in, the way they protected, the way they played, creativity. Palhinha got his goal. They, I mean, after what we’d said about City and their midfield and Reijnders the week before, how good he was in the debut for City in the league and then for him to be bossed by those three yesterday at home.

“Spurs were impressive, man. They really were. Thomas Frank, what a great start he’s had, isn’t he?”