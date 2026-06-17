Arsenal are reportedly ‘leading’ Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Lille and Morocco star Ayyoud Bouaddi.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the best young midfielders playing in Europe, and he impressed for Morocco in their World Cup opener against Brazil.

There was no sign of Bouaddi having limited experience when he made his World Cup debut, and it’s hardly surprising that he is seemingly on the radar of several European giants.

Arsenal are among those linked with Bouaddi and it is being widely reported that they will add a new midfielder to their squad this summer.

The Gunners are expected to prioritise a new left winger as a marquee signing this summer, but a new midfielder also looks increasingly likely.

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A report this week claimed Bouaddi is one of six midfielders in ‘contact’ over a move to Arsenal, and one of their targets is ‘convinced he is joining’.

It is unclear whether Bouaddi is the player this report is referring to, but journalist Mark Brus has now revealed to Caught Offside that Arsenal are ‘leading’ Chelsea and PSG in the race to sign the World Cup star.

Bouaddi named ‘top target’ for Arsenal as Romano issues update

The report claims Lille want as much as £80m for their ‘generational talent’ this summer, and he is a ‘top target’ for Arsenal.

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A source for Caught Offside said: “Arsenal have been pursuing the Bouaddi deal strongly.

“No agreement on personal terms yet, but Berta and his team are feeling positive. I’d expect Bouaddi to be the top target, but work has also been done on Manu Kone, Sandro Tonali, and others.”

Bournemouth standout Alex Scott is another option for Arsenal, and Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Gunners are among the clubs “pushing now” to sign him this summer.

“It’s true, conversations are ongoing with the agents of the player, and also with Bournemouth to understand if there’s a possibility,” Romano said.

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“Bournemouth are offering a new contract to Scott, they’re really pushing for the player to stay with a release clause.

“But Arsenal are considering the player, very talented, so one of the options on the list at Arsenal.”

Hours later, Romano confirmed that “there are clubs pushing to get Alex Scott now.”

He added: “For example, Arsenal are interested. They made some approaches to people close to the player.”