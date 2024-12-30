Arsenal lead Liverpool in transfer ‘race’ with Arteta ‘offered’ Man Utd target after huge Saka blow

According to reports, Arsenal are ‘ahead’ of Liverpool in the race to sign Omar Marmoush from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Gunners could do with signing a new forward in January as they will be without Bukayo Saka for a couple of months.

The 24-year-old has been in stunning form this season, but he is set for a spell on the sidelines after he was forced off during Arsenal’s win against Crystal Palace with a hamstring injury.

Regarding Saka’s return timeframe, Mikel Arteta revealed: “He had a procedure. Everything went well, but unfortunately, he will be out for many, many weeks.

“I said many weeks, so I think it will be more than two months. I don’t know exactly how much longer.

“It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so, the mobility of that. Let’s see, it’s very difficult to say.”

Saka’s injury could push Arsenal to be active when the winter transfer window opens and they are reportedly keen on signing Marmoush.

The Egypt international – who has been mooted as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah – has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga this season. He’s got 18 goals and 12 assists in his 24 appearances in all competitions.

A report from Caught Offside claims Arsenal have moved ‘ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea in the ‘race’ to sign Marmoush, but there are teams ‘to watch’.

‘Sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Marmoush has not responded positively to recent contract negotiations with Eintracht as they look to tie their star player down to a new deal. ‘This has put some big clubs on alert, particularly from the Premier League, with Arsenal making the move to contact Frankfurt about Marmoush’s availability. ‘Chelsea and Liverpool are also understood to be lurking in the background, while Aston Villa and Newcastle United could also be two teams to watch in the race for the Egypt international’s signature.’

Arsenal also have other options, though. Another report from Caught Offside claims they have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani, who is also linked with Manchester United.