Arsenal are reportedly ‘leading’ Manchester United in the race to sign Brighton star Jack Hinshelwood, who could cost around £51m.

Since winning the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years, Arsenal have been active in the transfer market to improve their squad further.

So far this summer, Mikel Arteta‘s side have signed Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis, Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier.

But the Gunners remain in the market for further additions, with it widely reported that they want to sign a centre-back, winger and/or striker.

But a new report from The Sun claims Arsenal are also targeting versatile Brighton star Hinshelwood.

The 21-year-old is naturally a defensive midfielder, but he has also often been used in a more advanced role and he contributed four goals and four assists in the Premier League last season.

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And the report claims Arsenal have identified Hinshelwood as a ‘top priority’ signing, and they are ‘leading’ Man Utd and Manchester City in the race to sign him. It is also noted that Arteta feels he would be the ‘perfect addition’.

Regarding the terms of a potential deal, the report claims: ‘While the Seagulls would prefer to keep their academy graduate, it’s believed that a bid within the range of £43million to £51m could lead to an agreement.

‘Hinshelwood – the son of ex-Brighton star Adam Hinshelwood – still has three years left on his contract, putting Brighton in a strong negotiating position.’

Fabrizio Romano rules out two signings

As mentioned, Arsenal are also looking to recruit a new centre-back.

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Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa is widely reported to be Arsenal’s main option, and a report on Friday boldly claimed that this deal was already ‘99% done’.

However, this appears to be premature, with Fabrizio Romano only stating in his latest YouTube video on Saturday morning that Konsa ‘remains on Arsenal’s shortlist’ as a player who is ‘very appreciated’.

Arsenal are also linked with alternatives, but Romano has ruled out moves for Atletico Madrid’s Marc Pubill and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah.

On Pubill, Romano said: “The player is not for sale. Atletico Madrid have no intention to sell.”

On Quansah, Romano added: “Arsenal made official contact with Bayer Leverkusen… The answer from Leverkusen is that they don’t want to sell the player. So they rejected the approach.”

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