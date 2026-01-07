Arsenal ‘lead race’ for striker as another Gunners transfer is given the ‘green light’

Arsenal are ‘leading the race’ to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Igor Tyjon with another transfer given the ‘green light’, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a great season with Mikel Arteta leading them to first position in the Premier League ahead of their clash against defending champions Liverpool on Thursday.

Arsenal are 14 points clear of fourth-placed Liverpool and six points ahead of Manchester City and Aston Villa, who occupy second and third place respectively.

Arteta was heavily backed in the summer transfer window as the Arsenal board gave him the funds to make eight new signings with the Gunners looking to end a run of three consecutive second-placed finishes to finally win the Premier League.

There have been rumours that Arsenal could enter the transfer market in January to get them over the line with Arteta admitting that the club “have to be actively looking”.

When asked about potential winter signings, Arteta said: “The window is there, I mean, we’re Arsenal and we have to be looking at it, OK, ‘What do we need?’ And we have to be actively looking, and then if can we do it or not, that’s a different story. But our job is to be always very prepared because something can happen, so hopefully very positive.”

Transfer reporter HandofArsenal insists that Arsenal are ‘leading the race’ to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Tyjon, who has made one senior appearance this term.

The account wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are looking to sign the highly talented Igor Tyjon from Blackburn Rovers. The Gunners made two bids last summer, with Arsenal seeing their second bid rejected at around £2.2 million.

‘Arsenal are leading the race as of today to sign the highly rated striker who has been scouted for a long period of time. Igor is currently on a scholarship contract and is keen on moving on.

‘Sources close to the player suggest he has already politely declined multiple new contract offers despite Blackburn Rovers best attempts to keep hold of their prized star striker.

‘Igor’s representative’s informed his parent club of the players desire to seek new challenges in a meeting as recent as three days ago. A fee close to £1m is suggested as a suitable offer to sign the highly talented striker, and Arsenal are keen to add him to their youth ranks to compete with Andre Harriman-Annous.’

The Athletic have also confirmed Arsenal interest in Tyjon, the website wrote: ‘Blackburn Rovers striker Igor Tyjon remains of interest. Arsenal’s approaches for the 17-year-old were rebuffed in the summer, but having rejected a professional contract with the Championship side, he could potentially move in January.’

And now Football Insider claim that Arsenal youngster Maldini Kacurri ‘has been given the green light to leave Arsenal on loan or in a permanent deal this month’.

Kacurri won two Player of the Month awards while on loan at Morecambe in the first have of the season and now Arsenal are ‘willing for the Albania international to leave on a new loan or potentially a permanent deal as they aim to capitalise on the growing interest in his signature’.

The 20-year-old was part of the Arsenal squad that beat Tottenham 1-0 in September 2024, while he replaced Riccardo Calafiori in the same month in a League Cup match versus Bolton.