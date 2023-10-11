Arsenal lead race for Premier League star as Arteta ponders blockbuster January deal

Arsenal are believed to be the front runners to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window as several clubs circle.

Toney was suspended for eight months in May after admitting 232 breaches of Football Association gambling rules, but he is set to make his return to action in January.

As plenty of top Premier League clubs are expected to be in the market for a new forward in January, the speculation surrounding Toney is rife.

Along with Arsenal, the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been linked with the 27-year-old.

Toney had an excellent season last time around as he scored 20 league goals in 33 matches for Brentford and helped them to a top half finish.

While plenty of clubs are seemingly in the race to land Toney’s signature, Arsenal appear to be the frontrunners as things stand.

According to The Mirror, Toney is ‘keen’ on a move to Arsenal in January. The report also clarifies Arsenal’s interest and states that Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his squad ahead of a potential title charge.

Toney hasn’t shied away from talking about his future as he namedropped the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool when discussing his next move.

“The next club I go to, if I was to move, would be the right club,” he told the Diary of a CEO podcast. “I’ve been a Liverpool fan my whole life, but from young I’ve liked Arsenal.

“I’ve liked watching Arsenal and how they play and how passionate their fans are. I’m a Liverpool boy at heart.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank recently admitted that the club would be willing to sell their prized asset, but only at the right price.

“I think every club in the world are a selling club except five or six clubs,” Frank said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“We are a selling club, if the right price is there and I think it’s the right time for the players to go. That’s not my decision, that would be down to [director of football] Phil [Giles] or [chairman] Matthew [Benham] in the end.

“I understand why there are a lot of rumours out there about him. For me, I think he’s one of the best strikers. As a No 9, I don’t see many out there in the world who are better. Of course we have [Harry] Kane, [Robert] Lewandoski, [Erling] Haaland and these types.

“But not many scored 20 goals in the Premier League last year, in of course a very good Brentford side, but one which is not creating as many chances as the top six or seven teams.

“So, imagine him in a top team. He could easily score 20, 25 goals. I think he’s composed, a good finisher, a top mentality, so I understand why clubs are looking at him.”

READ MORE: Desailly names Premier League star among duo ‘above’ Arsenal star Saliba as ‘best in world’