According to reports, Arsenal are facing competition from three Premier League clubs in the race to sign RB Leipzig standout Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners desperately need to sign a new striker after they failed to sign a forward in January and last summer.

It has been widely reported that Sesko is Arsenal’s top target, and they made a move to sign the Slovenia international during last year’s summer transfer window.

This deal looked likely as Arsenal stepped up their interest, but the deal eventually fell through as RB Leipzig tempted their prized asset to sign a new contract until 2029.

However, a transfer for Sesko is inevitable heading into the summer as it’s been widely reported that he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ as part of his new deal.

21-year-old Sesko has 17 goals and five assists in his 34 appearances for RB Leipzig this season and he’s attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

A move to FC Barcelona has been mooted but German journalist Christian Falk claims Arsenal are still “leading the race”.

“Arsenal are leading the race for Benjamin Sesko,” Falk confirmed in his Fact Files column for The Daily Briefing.

“The player has signed a new contract until 2029. There are rumours in Germany that there’s a release clause included within this, but I can’t confirm this for certain.

“I’m aware he’s got a gentleman’s agreement with the club whereby he could leave if Leipzig receive an offer worth upwards of €70m.

“The Premier League is very interesting for Sesko. What I heard is that Arsenal are leading the race.

“Though, of course, the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool – not Manchester City, as they have Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush! – are also interested.”

He continued: “We heard that Arsenal are the hottest club, at the moment, for Benjamin Sesko.

“Leipzig know that they will lose him in the upcoming summer window, which is exactly why they put him on a new contract (and a higher salary) in order to try and earn as much money as possible from his potential sale.”

Falk also claims Arsenal are among the three Premier League sides in the running to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson.

“Hugo Larsson could be sold this summer. In Frankfurt, there’s no player who isn’t for sale, as long as it’s for the right price! The right price for Larsson would be anything in excess of €60m, so it’s entirely achievable for English clubs,” Falk added.

“There are a few outfits already behind him, including Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool. There are so many rumours about these clubs that I’m not entirely sure if all of these are actually in the race, but I do think he’s an option for the Premier League.

“Any club able to pay the €60m is more than able to get him. For the time being, however, there’s nothing concrete to discuss.”