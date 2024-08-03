Arsenal lead the race to sign ‘perfect midfield partner for Declan Rice’

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign highly-rated midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad and the deal is one that excites a Gunners legend.

Ray Parlour believes he could be a ‘perfect’ addition for his former club as they seek a potential central midfield partner for Declan Rice.

It seems that Thomas Partey will depart the club during the current window and the Gunners legend feels that Merino would be an ideal replacement.

Reports coming out of Spain suggest that Merino’s future lies in London with Arsenal said to be willing to meat the asking price for the 28-year-old.

Merino is believed to be enamoured with the prospect of living in London and wouldn’t take much convicing to sign for the club.

Parlour believes that Arsenal have a good relationship with Real Sociedad and will get the deal done.

“They’re looking at Thomas Partey, he might be on his way out, so they do need a little bit of strengthening in that midfield,” Parlour told talkSPORT.

“It [Merino transfer] gives Declan Rice a little bit more license to go forward if you’ve got another holding midfielder in there.

“I know he plays like that for England in that holding role, but I like to see Declan get forward.

“And as I’ve said before, I’m a little bit of an old-fashioned midfielder, I like the box-to-box players.

“It’s just using your common sense as a midfielder, if someone runs past you that is playing alongside you and gets forward, you just fill in for him, and vice versa, it’s very, very straightforward.”

“Merino, he’s a top player, he’s played well for Spain and Real Sociedad.

“He’s a good age at 28, it’s perfect, he should be in his prime at that sort of time.

“And Arsenal have said, ‘at £25m, it’s a decent deal.’

“I think they have a good relationship with Real Sociedad anyway with [Kieran] Tierney going there on loan.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal demands prove too extreme as Ligue 1 side are prepared to walk away despite agreeing personal terms

👉 Arsenal legend Henry fumes as France and Argentina players fight on pitch after Olympic quarter-final

👉 Arsenal target £50m Premier League star to replace forward who is ‘on the verge of leaving’

Merino also maintains he has a “thorn in his side” from his time at Newcastle United and feels he should have had a greater impact in the Premier League.

With less than a year remaining on Merino’s Real Sociedad contract, it is rumoured Arsenal would have to pay £25m to secure his services in the current window. Earlier this summer, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid considered signing the player, but finally opted against it.