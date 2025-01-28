According to reports, Arsenal are ‘leading the race’ to sign Rosenborg youngster Sverre Nypan amid interest from Aston Villa and the City Football Group.

The Gunners are yet to make a January signing, but they could do business in the closing days of the window as they are looking to strengthen in attack.

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko is their top target as they need an upgrade on Kai Havertz, though they are also looking to sign Nypan.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the best young players in Europe as he’s already made 60 appearances for boyhood club Rosenborg.

The Norway U21 international has been in stunning form this season, grabbing eight goals and seven assists in his 28 Eliteserien outings.

READ: ‘Faux outrage’ on Arsenal fan abuse is ‘smokescreen’ for ‘biased’ Michael Oliver



Nypan’s stunning form has caught the attention of clubs around Europe. Last week, a report from The Athletic confirmed Arsenal are ‘working on’ signing the teenager.

‘Dialogue between the clubs and with the player’s representatives is advancing, as Arsenal try to land the 18-year-old Norway youth international. However, a firm decision on his future has yet to be made and no agreements are in place — meaning the situation remains open. ‘Interest has been building from a host of top teams since then — and competition for his signature remains — but Arsenal are now attempting to press ahead and win the race. ‘Although regarded as a great prospect for the future, Nypan would be signed with a view to joining up with the first-team squad immediately. He operates in attacking midfield, as a creative No 8 or No 10.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Jamie Carragher tells Arsenal to drop out £65m transfer race for Premier League star

👉 Rashford tops ten Premier League outcasts who have seven days to escape

👉 Arsenal ‘willing to pay’ £49m now for ‘perfect signing’ as Tottenham threat emerges

A report from The Independent claims Arsenal and City Football Group’s Girona are also keen on Nypan, but Arsenal are ‘leading the race’ to sign him.