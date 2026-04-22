Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard is ready to leave for Napoli in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which will boost the Gunners’ chances of bringing Nico Williams to the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli and Trossard are the two recognised left-wingers in the current Arsenal squad, but the futures of the Brazilian and the Belgian are in doubt.

It emerged on Monday that Arsenal are willing to sell Martinelli to fund a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Williams has a release clause of €90million (£78m) in his contract at Athletic.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is personally keen on bringing the 23-year-old Spain international to the Emirates Stadium.

The north London club, who are aiming to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season, want £50m for Martinelli.

READ: Arsenal hoping to be ‘lucky’ as Berta targets ‘special’ Man City star

It has now come to light that Arsenal are ready to offload Trossard as well, with Football Transfers reporting that the 31-year-old, too, is willing to leave the Gunners.

Arsenal and Leandro Trossard could part ways

Trossard is ‘likely to leave Arsenal this summer’, according to the report, which has added that Arsenal will ‘look to cash in on the Belgian’,

Napoli are ‘showing the strongest interest’ in Trossard, as Antonio Conte’s side plan to reinforce their attacking unit in the summer of 2026.

The Serie A club are said to be willing to pay €18m ($15.6m) for Trossard, who himself is ‘very receptive’ to playing for Napoli.

The report has added: ‘The idea of playing a starring role for the club, alongside compatriot Kevin de Bruyne, appeals to him.’

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘submit €40m offer’ for Odegaard replacement after Berta identifies him as ‘ideal’ signing

Inter Milan are also claimed to be interested in the former Brighton and Hove Albion winger, who is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer of 2027.

Trossard’s importance in the Arsenal team under manager Mikel Arteta cannot be understated, with the Spaniard describing the winger as “exceptional” and praising his “level of consistency” in January 2026.

The Belgian has scored five goals and given five assists in 18 Premier League starts and has scored one goal and provided three assists in six Champions League starts for Arsenal this season.

However, Trossard is 31 now and is also out of contract at the end of next season.

It would be strange if Arsenal sold both Trossard and Martinelli in the same window, but Berta could use the money from their sales to fund a move for Williams.

Moreover, Eberechi Eze can play as a left-winger, even though he is best suited in an attacking midfield role.

So, even if Arsenal do sell Trossard and Martinelli to get Williams, Arteta would still have another option at left wing.

MEDIAWATCH: Chelsea ‘heading for Championship like Spurs next season’ under Rosenior – if they change literally nothing