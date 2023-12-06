Arsenal learn ‘astronomical’ asking price for Arteta’s ‘top target’ as Aston Villa demand record transfer

According to reports, Aston Villa have set an ‘astronomical asking price’ for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City target Douglas Luiz.

The Brazil international has consistently been linked with Arsenal over the past couple of years. They failed with a couple of bids for him during the 2022 summer transfer window.

Luiz ended up signing a new long-term contract to commit his future to Aston Villa and he is loving life under Unai Emery.

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season as he has grabbed five goals and two assists in his 14 appearances.

Arsenal retain interest in the midfielder and it’s been indicated that he has been identified as Mikel Arteta’s ‘top target’ for January.

The Gunners are facing competition from several rivals, though. It’s recently been revealed that Liverpool and Man City are also interested in the talented Aston Villa star.

Football Transfers are now reporting that ‘Aston Villa have set an astronomical asking price for Luiz to fend off interest from Arsenal and other clubs’.

The report explains: ‘The Gunners repeatedly tried to land the 25-year-old in previous transfer windows and they will do so again in January. As exclusively revealed by FootballTransfers in early November, Aston Villa flat out refused to entertain the Gunners’ latest approach for Luiz, but they did tell their north London counterparts that they would be prepared to change their tune for an ‘extraordinary’ fee.

‘Now, we have been informed of the kind of money Villa have in mind. According to our sources, the Birmingham side are demanding a whopping £110 million (€128m) for Luiz’s services, eclipsing the £105m Arsenal paid for Declan Rice in the summer.’

In a new interview with Sky Sports, Luiz has insisted that is “focus” is purely on matters at Aston Villa.

“I am very happy to hear the stories but I am here at Aston Villa,” Luiz said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“My focus is totally here. I don’t spend a lot of time looking at the stories. I see them, but I don’t focus on that and I’m not looking at it every day. My head is here at Aston Villa.”

Luiz also lifted the lid on his relationship with Emery and the “good kind of argument” they recently had.

“Last week, we had an argument, but a good kind of argument, because he demands a lot from me when I’m on the pitch,” Luiz added.

“Sometimes my head isn’t totally right and I say something back. We end up arguing but afterwards, we talk and everything is OK.

“He is a manager who is helping me a lot and who asks a lot from me. He wants me to give more assists, to score goals, to arrive well in the box and to help the team defensively as well.

“He pushes me a lot, but I like that. He is always there to talk with me. Whenever I need something, I just ask him and we talk. Then, when he needs something from me, I can also help him.”