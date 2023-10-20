Chelsea legend Leboeuf claims Arsenal ‘don’t need’ player who’s turned into a ‘problem’

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf thinks Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz has now turned into a “problem” for Mikel Arteta this season.

The Germany international swapped Chelsea for Arsenal in the summer transfer window in a deal worth around £65m with the transfer raising a few eyebrows.

Havertz failed to consistently perform for the Blues during his time at Stamford Bridge but he will always be remembered for the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final.

The German has contributed one goal and one assists for Arsenal in 12 appearances in all competitions and former Chelsea defender Leboeuf reckons he has become more of a “problem than a solution” for the Gunners.

Leboeuf told the Metro: “That guy’s an enigma, we don’t know where to put him. That’s the problem, his inconsistency at the top level.

“Everything was organised very well at Arsenal last season. We knew the midfielders, we knew the strikers, everything. And because of his price tag, you have to play him but that’s disorganised the team.

“You have the striker – [Eddie] Nketiah or [Gabriel] Jesus – and then you have [Bukayo] Saka, [Gabriel] Martinelli or [Leandro] Trossard on the wings. You don’t need him up front.

“In the middle of the park, because you have [Martin] Odegaard you need two strong midfielders to get the ball back. So, you don’t need him.

“So, you have created issues and problems because you hired him. He has a talent for sure when he’s at his best. But right now, he’s more a problem than a solution.

“That’s why I say he’d be better on the bench because Arteta didn’t find any solution to put him at his best and to make sure it doesn’t affect the team. Right now, Havertz on the field affects the condition and the rhythm of the team.

“I was happy to see him leave Chelsea because he was the same problem. You have to sacrifice players to put Havertz in. That’s the problem.”

Arsenal and Chelsea – who have the fifth highest wage bill in the Premier League – will face each other on Saturday evening in the Premier League and another player likely to feature is Mykhailo Mudryk, who is yet to hit anywhere near top form at Stamford Bridge.

The Ukraine international arrived at Chelsea in the January transfer window and has struggled to make an impact after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk for €100m.

On Mudryk’s start to life at Chelsea, Leboeuf added: “He came and signed with big amount of money, big price tag coming from Ukraine in war and everything. He needed time to adapt to new football and he’s very young.

“But there is a time when you need something back. And it’s a long time since he signed, and people are expecting a lot more. Hopefully he’s going to produce and he’s going to do what we want.

“So maybe we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and I really want him to give his best because he has the pace and the skills to do that.

“He’s confused in his head right now. He has to make everything clear to make sure he gives 100%. I would love to see that because I’m sure he’s a talented player.”