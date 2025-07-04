Arsenal, Leeds, Forest among clubs handed transfer boost as key date looms for Lyon

Arsenal, Leeds and a handful of other clubs could soon benefit from a situation developing in France as one of Ligue 1’s biggest clubs looks to raise €200 to overturn their shock relegation.

The club were hit with an administrative relegation last month by French football’s financial watchdog, the DNCG, after failing to meet financial requirements. They have since appealed and have been informed of the stipulations to overturn the expulsion.

It followed a previous warning in November and mounting concerns over the club’s financial guarantees under owner John Textor, who is in the process of selling shares in Crystal Palace.

After weeks of financial uncertainty, Lyon now know exactly what’s required. According to L’Équipe, the club must raise €200m to have any chance of reversing their administrative relegation.

Half of that, €100m, must be sitting in the club’s accounts by the date of the hearing on July 10. The rest must be accounted for in projections before the end of the 2025/26 season.

While Lyon remain hopeful they can avoid demotion, their current predicament is likely to accelerate player sales as they scramble to show the DNCG (French football’s financial watchdog) that they have the funds in place.

That, in turn, could mean expedited movement of several high-profile players being courted by Premier League clubs in the coming days.

Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring 20-year-old winger Malick Fofana. Despite Lyon’s position, the club is holding firm on a valuation of around €50m, but that stance could soften under financial pressure. Fofana is viewed as a strong attacking fit for Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Leeds United are also in the mix. The newly promoted side have included Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri among a list of targets. The initial response in France was that the French giants are ‘waiting to resolve their situation’ before entertaining bids, but the latest ruling may change their minds.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest have been linked with Georgian striker Georges Mikautadze, who scored 11 goals last season.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis maintains a strong relationship with Textor, who recently stepped down from Lyon’s board. However, the American still maintains full control of Eagle Football Holdings, which owns Lyon.

Sunderland are targeting Duje Caleta-Car in what would be a return to the Premier League for the former Southampton defender.

There have also been reports linking Fulham with a return for Ernest Nuamah, despite the fact that the 20-year-old fled negotiations as the Cottagers closed in on his services last summer.

But it remains to be seen what funds Lyon have already put in place to help appease the DNCG.

Should they show proof of funds, some of these deals may be delayed. But if they fall short, or move early to raise cash, several Premier League clubs could be ready to pounce.