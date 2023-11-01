Arsenal legend accuses Man Utd star of setting bad example by ‘looking out for himself’

Ian Wright hasn’t held back in his assessment of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes following a disappointing performance in the Manchester derby.

Fernandes has come under fire recently as plenty of pundits didn’t approve of his antics during Man Utd’s 3-0 loss against Man City.

Erik ten Hag’s side were well beaten in the end and the Red Devils now sit eighth in the table and face a mountain to climb in order to get back into the top four.

Wright has accused Fernandes of “looking out for himself” after the 29-year-old continually tried to press the opposition on his own.

“Bruno sometimes just goes off and they’re not ready,” Wright told The Kelly and Wrighty Show.

“It’s not good for the team. Watching Antony come on and his contribution was to kick out at [Jeremy] Doku like that, but the example of the captain is seeping in. That’s the captain doing it.

“He closes down on his own as well, that’s a signal to players who you’re playing with that he’s playing for the crowd.

“When you see people just going on their own and you don’t see anyone else backing up, you kind of feel like he’s looking out for himself.”

Fernandes has chipped in with four goal contributions so far this season, but he’s not exactly been at the peak of his powers of late.

Ten Hag’s side have generally struggled to break teams down this season as they have only scored 11 goals in their opening 10 matches.

Roy Keane went in on Fernandes after the Manchester derby and claimed that he would take the armband away from the Portugal international.

“Today having watched him again I would take the captaincy off him 100 per cent,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“I know it’s a big decision, obviously they changed the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material.

“He is a talented player no doubt about it. But what I saw today – we’ve discussed many times before, it was last season at Liverpool – his whinging, his moaning and throwing his arms up in the air constantly.

“It really isn’t acceptable. From what we saw today, I’m thinking I would take that off him.

“Fernandes is a brilliant footballer but in terms of captain material he is the opposite to what I would want in a captain.”

