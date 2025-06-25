Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has revealed his biggest concern with £68m target Benjamin Sesko as his former club plots a move for the RB Leipzig star.

The Gunners are coming off a disappointing 2024/25 campaign as they missed out on the Premier League title for a third straight season and failed to win a trophy.

They need to make a statement during this summer’s window, with the imminent signings of Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga a step in the right direction.

Still, Arsenal have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks as they still need to sign a new top-tier striker to become their starting No.9.

Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are reported to be their preferred targets, with conflicting reports emerging on who they would prefer to sign.

The Gunners are said to be in difficult negotiations with RB Leipzig over Sesko, as they have hit a ‘stalemate’ over the £68m striker.

Should Arsenal achieve a breakthrough for Sesko, Parlour has revealed his main concern with the 22-year-old.

“It’s not rocket science is it? It’s glaring at you,” Parlour told talkSPORT.

“Sesko has got everything going for him. He’s a young lad, he can improve, he’s strong, he’s quick.

“He’s not great in the air, he can do better in the air probably, if I’m being honest. But he’s on their radar.”

He added: “Gyokeres has obviously been linked to Manchester United, but it sounds like he wants to go to Arsenal.

“I think it is going to be out of one of those strikers I should imagine.”

Parlour has also revealed his thoughts on next season’s Premier League title race, with Arsenal needing one thing to have a “great chance again”.

“Liverpool deserved to win the league, there’s no doubt about that, but they didn’t get have a lot of injuries to key players,” Parlour continued.

“I’m talking about Van Dijk, he’s massive for Liverpool. Salah is massive for Liverpool and he didn’t get injured too often, he played every week.

“So other teams got more injuries than Liverpool, but that’s nothing against Liverpool because they deserved to win it. They were the best team in the league and the most consistent.

“But I think Arsenal have got to learn from last season and if they can get a little luckier with injuries, they’ve got a great chance again.”