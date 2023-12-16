Arsenal legend claims Arteta favourite gets ‘nowhere near’ Liverpool star who is ‘mind-blowing’

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has compared England international Bukayo Saka to Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah, who is “extraordinary”.

Saka and Salah are regarded as two of the best-attacking players in the Premier League.

The Arsenal standout shone last term as Mikel Arteta’s side challenged for the Premier League title. He has also excelled this term as he has grabbed five goals and six assists in his 15 league appearances.

Salah has arguably been even better this season, though. After being heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer, the forward has fired Liverpool to the top of the Premier League with his 18 goal involvements in 16 Premier League games.

Merson has explained why he ‘feels sorry for Salah’, who is capable of ‘mind-blowing’ performances.

‘In a way, I feel sorry for Salah. I really don’t think he gets the credit he deserves for what he’s done and is doing at Liverpool. He’s similar to Wayne Rooney for me in that regard. He was another who didn’t get the credit he deserved,’ Merson wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

‘Salah puts up figures that blow everyone away. 200 goals for Liverpool already, playing on the right wing. It’s extraordinary.

‘Everyone tells me that Bukayo Saka is one of the best wingers in the world but playing in exactly the same position as Salah, he gets nowhere near his figures. What Salah produces at the highest level is just mind-blowing. We talk about Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, who are unbelievable footballers, but they won’t score as many as Salah put together.

‘He’s definitely in the top five players in the world for me. He always gets massive goals in massive football matches, and I can’t speak highly enough of him as a player.’

Merson also thinks Liverpool have ‘ever chance of winning the Premier League title’.

‘Compare that to Arsenal and while they do have good players in Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah replacing the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, you feel like they are weakening the team. That’s not the case with Liverpool’s options,’ Merson added.

‘You could argue Man City have better players going forward but they don’t have players that will score more than Liverpool’s five.

‘If they can keep Virgil van Dijk fit at the back, the forwards will get the goals and that is why I think Liverpool have every chance of winning the title.’

