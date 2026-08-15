Arsenal legend Alan Smith has explained why he thinks Manchester City are the “only” Premier League title “challenger” for his former side this season.

Last season, Arsenal were deservedly crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years, having finished seven points clear of nearest challengers Man City.

Heading into the 2026/27 campaign, Arsenal are the overwhelming favourites to retain the title, partly because there is uncertainty with most of their potential rivals due to managerial changes.

This includes Man City, who have appointed former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca to replace Pep Guardiola.

Despite this, Smith has explained why he has backed Man City to battle Arsenal for the Premier League title.

“I think Man City are the key challenger [to Arsenal],” Smith told The Metro.

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“Obviously, they have a new manager, so that puts a little question mark in there about how Maresca can settle with his players,’ but I still see them being the only challenger.

“There’s a whole host of others just below that, but I’d say it’s [between Arsenal and] City at the moment.”

Alan Smith predicts Premier League top six

However, with Rodri due to follow John Stones, Bernardo Silva and Nathan Ake out the door this summer, Smith thinks Arsenal have the edge over Man City.

“I’ve got to go for Arsenal winning it again; let’s hope,” Smith added.

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“Then City. Manchester United, they finished third last year, and I think they’re going to be better off this year.

“Carrick is getting his feet under the table, so maybe Man United third, Liverpool fourth, and Chelsea perhaps having a much better season than they did last time under Alonso.

“They have made some good signings, so I’d see that as the top five, then that sixth spot I’d say Aston Villa are favourites.”

Ex-Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre, meanwhile, thinks Liverpool are capable of challenging Arsenal and Man City for the title.

“Mikel Arteta has already shown that he can compete with the very best. Right now he’s the best manager in the Premier League based on last season,” Silvestre told Grosvenor Sport.

“The challenge now is to remain in that position as number one and that’s tough in the Premier League.

“There will be so much competition from Manchester City and Liverpool this season although at the moment they are the only two teams that are ready to compete for the title, realistically.”

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