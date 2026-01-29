Gary Neville has called on Arsenal to show the mentality to win the Premier League title, while Ian Wright fears the Gunners’ season could “peter out” after Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United.

Arsenal are still top of the Premier League after losing at home to the Red Devils, but fans are fearing the worst as it’s now three top-flight games without a win.

Gary Neville urges Arsenal to show title-winning mentality

Manchester City and Aston Villa are four points behind Mikel Arteta’s side, who play before their two closest title rivals this weekend when they travel to Leeds United on Saturday.

Arsenal will feel they should have a double-figure lead at the top of the table, and Manchester United legend Neville thinks there must be a display of mentality amid their current slump.

“You have Arsenal Football Club, one of the greatest clubs in this country and in Europe, and you basically got to get back to winning titles,” Neville told the Stick to Football podcast.

“You haven’t won one for 20 years and it’s there in front of you. You must have a mentality of we have to win this league this year. You have to.”

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365

* How spotless Arsenal showed they may end season potless vs Kairat

* Arsenal tipped to be ‘perfect fit’ for Kylian Mbappe if he leaves Real Madrid for two reasons

* Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs and co learn potential Champions League last-16 opponents

Neville adds that Arsenal simply must win the Premier League this season: “Everybody wants to win the title. Everybody hopes to win the title.

“Arsenal need to win the title this year. They need to win it this year. This is their year. City have dropped. Liverpool have gone. This is it. The door’s open. Don’t start being half-hearted.

“My point is, the language coming out of the club, the language coming out of the fan base should be, look, yeah, I get it. We’ve lost games. We’re going to lose games in a season. But this is it. We’re winning it this year and we’re going to get through this.”

Paul Scholes sends title warning to Arsenal

The Gunners are very much still in the driving seat, but Paul Scholes thinks their advantage could evaporate if they are only four points ahead in April.

Scholes said: “Four points now, it’s January, and Arsenal look a bit… Wait till it gets to March and April, and it’s only four points.

“But then City are still having their days against United. I don’t think City are right, but I think they’ve got players coming back as well.”

READ: Arsenal ‘the worst team to win the league’? Two Man Utd sides, Gunners and Liverpool contradict Scholes

Ian Wright calls for change amid Arsenal winless streak

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has called for “change” after three games without a win in the top flight.

Wright said: “I’m quite confident in the fact that whatever happened in the dressing room afterwards, something’s going to change. Something has to change. Otherwise, it will peter out for us.

“Something has to change, and this is what it’s surely about, winning the league. You’re meant to be on a journey.

“You’re meant to say, ‘Oh my God, I remember when we lost that United game out of the blue’. We couldn’t beat Liverpool. We didn’t beat Forest, and then Liverpool.”

READ NEXT: Turning the Mailbox on its head so that joy triumphs over despair