Arsenal legend hopes Arteta can lure PL striker in, as Man City, Chelsea transfers suggested

Freddie Ljungberg wants Alexander Isak to take the next step in his career

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg has detailed how he hopes any of Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City can prise Alexander Isak away from Newcastle, so he can take the next step.

Isak is in his third season as a Magpies player. In the first two campaigns, he amassed 35 goals, with 31 of those coming in 52 Premier League games.

Last term, only Erling Haaland (27) and Cole Palmer (22) scored more than the Swede’s 21 English top-flight goals. As a result, he has been linked with some big sides, with reports suggesting Arsenal are on red alert for his signing.

Gunners legend Ljungberg is hopeful that the Gunners can get him, but if not, another big-six side can snap him up so that he can continue to progress.

“I like Isak. He is amazing when he plays at his highest level. He has these super top qualities that I, as a coach, look for. I want players who have some super power, then you can put them in special situations and know that they will make a difference,” Ljungberg told Expressen.

“This is a player for whom I want things to go so incredibly well. He seems so humble and down to earth, and it feels like he just wants to work hard and play football. I really hope he can take the next step.

“Newcastle is a good club. There is nothing wrong with that. But at some point I hope he goes to Arsenal, Chelsea or City where he can pour in goals. That’s what I hope.”

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new striker, but specifically Dusan Vlahovic, with a report stating he is their priority for the January window. With Haaland present at City, a move there is unlikely, which leaves Chelsea as the current most likely destination.

But any of those clubs would be a step up for a striker who is clearly capable of playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

