Arsenal legend key with Solskjaer ‘open’ to shock Manchester United reunion in first job since sack

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been approached by the Sweden national team and is ‘open’ to taking on his first managerial role since leaving Manchester United.

Solskjaer has remained out of work since his reign of almost three years at Manchester United was brought to an end in November 2021.

The Norwegian revealed in September that he has had “offers” to return to the game, including from Saudi Arabia, while he has taken on work as a technical observer for UEFA.

“I’ve had offers,” he said. “Most recently, two from Saudi Arabia. My best mate, who is also my agent, sifts through them.

“If you’ve managed Man United, you put your own criteria about what you want to work with.

“I love England and the Premier League. Even the Championship feels stronger than ever, but I don’t feel bound to England. Maybe a different challenge where I need to experience a new culture and learn a new language.

“The DNA and identity of the club are important, a club where I can be the best me. It has to be a match. Maybe I made the wrong decision to go to Cardiff, for example, where there was a clash of identities and styles.

“What I miss most is working with good people, coming in every day, discussing football and putting a plan together for the next game. It’s not just about formations, but creating a culture where the staff enjoy their job and building a team together.”

But the Swedish Football Association hope to tempt Solskjaer back into full-time coaching as he is among the candidates to replace the outgoing Janne Andersson, who announced his resignation after the failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen says Solskjaer is on a shortlist of names also including Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, with legendary player Olof Mellberg no longer considered to be in the running after talks between the two parties broke down.

Mellberg was planned to take over alongside Tony Gustavsson but the forced change in those plans has introduced Solskjaer to the equation, with the Norwegian said to be ‘interested in meeting’ and ‘open’ to the prospect.

It is, however, explicitly stated that the Swedish FA cannot hope to ‘measure up financially’ in terms of either the contract Solskjaer had with Manchester United, or the jobs he has been linked with since.

The individual ultimately responsible for making the decision – if an agreement with Solskjaer can be reached – is Kim Kallstrom, the FA’s recently appointed head of football.

“The recruitment process is ongoing and we have a solid platform to start from and a great deal of work that has been done around requirements profiling and mapping,” the former midfielder, who won the FA Cup in four appearances with Arsenal, said recently.

“The most important thing is that it gets right and the issue is of course a high priority for us.”

