Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has sent a “slip up” warning to Liverpool ahead of their trip to face Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League on Thursday night as they beat Sheffield United 3-1 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side took control of the game via Darwin Nunez’s fortunate opener but they did not have it all their way.

A Conor Bradley own goal levelled the game with 20 minutes remaining but a stunning Alexis Mac Allister strike made it 2-1 before Cody Gakpo netted late on to put the result beyond doubt.

The Reds are two points clear of second-placed Arsenal, while Manchester City are a point further adrift in third.

Arsenal and Man City are in action on Saturday as they have away games against Brighton and Crystal Palace respectively.

Liverpool meanwhile travel to face Man Utd at Old Trafford a couple of weeks after they lost 4-3 to Erik ten Hag’s side in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Winterburn has warned Liverpool that their matches against lowly opponents will be difficult as they will be “pumped up for the big games”.

“I disagree with the idea that Liverpool have the easiest run-in and that Manchester United look like the only team that they might slip up against,” Winterburn told NewBettingOffers.co.uk.

“Teams are always more pumped up for the big games. Liverpool will beat Sheffield United, but the games against the other smaller sides are ones where everyone expects them to win three or four nil, they are suddenly more difficult than you expect them to be once you step on the pitch.

“You often find that the teams at the top will beat those other bigger teams that are in and around them. When it comes to the ones where they’re looking at the fixtures and thinking ‘that’s three points, that’s three points’, they’re the ones where one of the teams in the title race might slip up.

“It is not all about losing, drawing gives an advantage to the others as well. You can’t look at one specific game and label it as the big one in the run-in because every game is crucial. You can expect teams to win certain games, but they will all be difficult.”

Regarding the Man Utd game, Winterburn has said that he “wouldn’t surprise” him if it “ended in a draw”.

“Manchester United have the individual players to be able to put in a performance and hurt any team. The structure in defence and attack isn’t quite right, it’s too inconsistent,” Winterburn added.

“The history between the two clubs always makes this an intriguing game and I’ll certainly be watching it. It might come down to who takes the lead and it would be unbelievable to get the sort of drama we had in the game between these two sides in the FA Cup.

“Liverpool are the best counter-attacking team in the league. It wouldn’t surprise me if this game ended in a draw given the history and animosity between the two sides which always makes it a close-fought contest.”