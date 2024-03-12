Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has hit out at Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold over his comments on the Premier League title.

Liverpool and Man City played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The hosts had Pep Guardiola’s hopes on the ropes in this game and could end up looking back on this game as a missed opportunity.

“It means more…”

Jurgen Klopp’s team headed into last weekend’s Premier League fixtures top of the table but they were overtaken by Arsenal on Saturday. The Gunners are ahead of Liverpool on goal difference after Kai Havertz netted late on to secure a 2-1 victory over Brentford.

Ahead of Liverpool’s vital home match against Man City, Alexander-Arnold explained why he thinks it would “mean more” to them if they win the Premier League this season.

“It’s tough,” Alexander-Arnold told FourFourTwo during a recent interview.

“We’re up against a machine that’s built to win – that’s the simplest way to describe City and their organisation. “Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially.

“How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it, probably means more to our fans.”

In response to these comments, Klopp said: “You love these kinds of interviews where somebody says what he thinks and then the whole world tells you it’s not right what you think.

“It is still allowed that we think what we want, other people out there think much worse things and we should talk more about that probably. There is nothing wrong with what Trent said from my point of view.”

“That’s bullsh*t…”

Alexander-Arnold’s comments have infuriated former Arsenal and Chelsea player Petit, who has told the Liverpool star that he needs to “shut his mouth”.

“What Trent Alexander-Arnold said about trophies being more important to Liverpool players and fans is bullsh*t. That’s bullsh*t,” Petit told OCB Scores.

“Is he trying to say that Liverpool fans are better and more passionate than other fans?

‌”Does he think they deserve to win more trophies than other clubs for their fans? That’s ridiculous. When I read that comment I thought to myself: ‘Sometimes it’s better to shut your mouth’.

“Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been the reference point in Europe for years and Liverpool have done so well also, I will miss Jurgen Klopp.

“But in terms of Trent, sometimes when you have something to say just think about it twice before you open your mouth.”