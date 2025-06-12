Arsenal legend Santi Cazorla’s beautiful free-kick will make you weep tears of joy

Arsenal legend Santi Cazorla is one game away from the perfect post-script to a wonderful career, at the age of 40. Eight years ago, injury hell nearly forced him into an early retirement. Is it dusty in here?

Given the nature of the injury that almost resulted Cazorla’s leg getting amputated and 636 days on the sidelines, it wouldn’t have taken the biggest cynic in the world to assume that was that – one of the most likeable, entertaining players of his generation going out with a whimper – when his Arsenal contract expired back in 2018.

