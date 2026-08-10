Arsenal legend reveals what source has told him about hijack of Liverpool, Barcola transfer

Bradley Barcola has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool.

Arsenal club legend Perry Groves has revealed why the Gunners could hijack Liverpool’s proposed big-money signing of PSG attacker Bradley Barcola this summer.

The Gunners sealed their fourth signing of the summer over the weekend after completing a £75million deal for Newcastle skipper Bruno Guimaraes, with the Brazilian unveiled to Gunners supporters at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Guimaraes’ arrival adds to the captures of highly-rated Greek winger Christos Tzolis and former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, as Arsenal start to ramp up their summer business.

Piero Hincapie’s loan deal with Bayer Leverkusen was also made permanent earlier this summer.

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains on the hunt for fresh attacking talent, having missed out on Vinicius Junior after the Real Madrid superstar committed to a new contract with the LaLiga giants.

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Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Juventus star Kenan Yildiz remain options for Arsenal, while France international Barcola continues to be linked with a switch to north London, despite Liverpool being heavy favourites for his signature.

Indeed, the Anfield outfit have identified the 23-year-old as their top target to replace club legend Mohamed Salah this summer, and are reportedly ready to pay £100m (€117m / $135m) for the Frenchman, although PSG are holding out for an offer closer to £128m €150m / $172m).

As for Barcola’s stance on an exit, the two-time Champions League winner is expected to quit the French giants after stalling over signing a new contract.

And, while Liverpool remain heavy favourites to sign Barcola, Groves claims he has been told that the player would much sooner move to London, giving the Gunners a huge advantage – if they seek to act on it.

Asked whether Barcola would be better suited to Arsenal or Liverpool, Groves told talkSPORT: “I’ve got no dog in the fight, but I would say the Gooners because Liverpool are a team that are in transition.

“Andoni Iraola going in there, imposing his own philosophy, his own style with all the new signings coming in.

“If you were Barcola and you thought, what out of those two sides have got the most chance of winning the Premier League or Champions League, at the moment you’d say it was Arsenal.

“So it’s whether Arsenal want to go in, if they go in for him, then there would have been advances being made to his people.

“Because they don’t want to be seen losing out on Vinicius Junior being played like a little kitten with a ball of wool, but Arsenal have to be in for those sorts of players. That’s the level Arsenal are at now.’

Groves then dropped the bombshell that could end up sealing any deal for the Gunners this summer, adding: “I’ve got a source that says he [Barcola] wants to live in London.

“I can’t tell you (who), I can’t divulge my sources. I’ve got a source. I’ve got a mole. Barcola wants to live in London.”

Frimpong wants Barcola to complete stellar Arsenal double deal

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong also wants Arteta to turn his attentions to Barcola, having sealed the impressive capture of Guimaraes.

“Mikel [Arteta] and the boys have finally got it over the line, which I’m very happy about,” he told Ladbrokes. “But they shouldn’t just win it once and be satisfied with that.

“They have to keep on winning it now and dominate just like how Man United and Man City have in the past.

“We’ve got the players, we’ve got a deep squad and hopefully this summer, the board are going to strengthen further, because I still think we need a couple of wingers and a proper number eight.

“I feel like Declan Rice is playing in a position which isn’t natural to him, so we need a proper number eight alongside him.

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“For me, when it comes to realistic signings this summer, with those positions in mind, I feel like Bruno Guimaraes is someone I’d love to see at Arsenal.

“And also Bradley Barcola… I think he would be very good for Arsenal. Barcola and Bruno Guimaraes would be a very good transfer window for Arsenal.”