Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has chosen a “quick and strong” striker over Sporting CP hero Viktor Gyokeres to improve the Gunners’ forward line.

Arsenal are being heavily linked with the signing of a new No.9. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz both spent periods sidelined last season, and neither have inspired Arsenal to greatness when available.

As such, Mikel Arteta is aware that he might need to splash on an elite striker to make the push for silverware.

It’s been suggested of late that there is a decision to be made between Benjamin Sesko and Gyokeres. Both will seemimgly be in reach if the Gunners go after them, but which they will opt for is still not entirely clear.

Arsenal legend Parlour has told the club which player he’d like to see signed.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “But, from an Arsenal point of view, I would probably go for Sesko. I know Real Madrid look like they’re interested as well, which is not a good sign because Leipzig will suddenly look for a bidding war. You don’t want to get involved in that because you can end up spending £10million over the odds, but I would probably go for him.

“Having an out-and-out striker has been the weak link for Arsenal. If they had Thierry Henry in the side, they would probably win the Premier League, but it’s hard to get strikers and there are not a lot of good options out there. [Alexander] Isak is the one everybody wants, but Newcastle have got a real asset there and want to keep him.”

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Gyokeres is a backup for if a deal for Sesko “doesn’t happen.”

But the Leipzig striker is reportedly frustrated at his side’s desire to stick their valuation, making his route out of the club slightly harder than he thought it might be.

As such, reports have suggested that a formal proposal for Gyokeres is being prepared. It has also been suggested that Arsenal have met with the Swede’s representatives.

If the Sesko move doesn’t get over the line, the Gunners are putting themselves in a good position to land Gyokeres instead.

