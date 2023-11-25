Arsenal legend thinks Chelsea could ‘upgrade’ by signing out-of-favour £30 Gunners star

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has claimed Chelsea could upgrade their squad by signing out-of-favour Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale next year.

The former Arsenal midfielder feels Ramsdale leaving his former club to join London rivals Chelsea is “definitely a shout”, but thinks any move would happen at the end of the season instead of in the January transfer window.

Ramsdale has lost his No 1 spot at the Emirates to summer signing David Raya, who has started the last 12 games across the Premier League and Champions League.

The England international has played just twice for Arsenal since starting their 3-1 Premier League win at home to Manchester United on 3 September.

Both of the 25-year-old’s appearances since have come in the Carabao Cup: a 1-0 win at Brentford in September and a 3-1 defeat at West Ham at the start of November.

Ramsdale did not feature in either of England’s Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Malta and North Macedonia in the recent international break.

Raya joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window from Brentford on a season-long loan, which includes an option to make the move permanent for £27 million.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal are likely to sign the 28-year-old Spanish international permanently in 2024.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has faced criticism from some fans and pundits over his decision to drop Ramsdale as his first-choice goalkeeper.

The Spaniard confirmed, though, that Ramsdale will play against Brentford this weekend, with Raya ineligible due to Premier League loan rules.

“My job is to try and help people in the very best possible way every day to make him better and give them the best possible chance to fulfil the potential in their career and get to the highest possible position. There is no expectation with any player,” Arteta said.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Parlour suggested a move to Chelsea could be good for both Ramsdale and the Blues.

“I don’t think he’ll (Ramsdale) move in the January window,” the former England international said.

“I think they’ll wait until the end of the season. If he’s not getting any opportunity then, he’s got to look. Chelsea could be a shout. Definitely a shout. They could upgrade.”

Robert Sanchez is Chelsea’s current No 1 goalkeeper, while Djorje Petrovic, Marcus Bettinelli and Lucas Bergstrom are backup options.

