Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn thinks his former side has three “main challengers” for the Premier League title this season and he has two concerns.

The Gunners have emerged as the firm favourites to win the Premier League title this season as they have moved clear at the top of the table in recent weeks.

Arsenal were rashly written off at the start of this campaign as Liverpool had a winning run in the Premier League after spending over £400m on summer signings, though there has been a huge swing of late.

The Reds have lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions as they have dramatically fallen from first to seventh in the Premier League, while Arsenal have taken advantage.

Arsenal added to their stacked squad in the summer as one of the window’s biggest spenders, thus ensuring that they have quality options in all positions. This sets them up to win the Premier League and other trophies this season.

The Gunners look far stronger than their rivals, but Winterburn has argued they could be marred by injuries and “mental swings”. He also believes Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea will be their “main challengers.

“I think Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea will be the nearest teams to Arsenal,” Winterburn said in an interview with The Metro.

“I hope we finish on top of the pile. It’s just incredible that people are talking about the title race being over.

“We haven’t even played 10 games of the season. We all know, you get after Christmas, then with the realisation of where you are and what you’re doing, the pressure builds.

“You pick up injuries and there are mental swings. The main challengers to Arsenal are Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea.

“At this moment in time, Bournemouth are doing great, Tottenham are up there. But I don’t think they will be the main challengers.

“The three I mentioned, I think one of those will be close to Arsenal, Whether that’s finishing ahead of us or finishing second.”

Winterburn has also given credit to Bournemouth and Sunderland, though he cannot see them doing a Leicester City.

“At the moment, yes,” Winterburn added when asked whether Bournemouth or Sunderland winning the title is far-fetched.

“Leicester, when the opportunity came, were incredible. At this moment in time, I don’t see it.

“Bournemouth and Sunderland have done incredibly well at the start of the season. We know Bournemouth have real quality in the way they play with their manager.

“They lost their whole back line and it’s some job to replace them. They’re there on merit, they’re dangerous, they deserve to be where they are.”