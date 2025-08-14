Odegaard has been Arsenal skipper since 2022 but has been accused of going missing in big games.

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has told Mikel Arteta to strip Martin Odegaard of the captaincy and give it to Declan Rice if he wants to be a winner like Jurgen Klopp or Alex Ferguson.

The Norwegian became captain ahead of the 2022-23 season but has been frequently criticised for going missing in big games.

Now, with Arsenal preparing for a season in which they hope ends with the title, four-time winner Adams believes that is not possible with Odegaard as skipper.

“Every now and again as a manager, you have to put someone who reflects you, who reflects the football club that you think can actually take you to the next level,” Adams told Indo Sport Football.

“I’m just saying he’s got an opportunity this year to actually turn into a winner. To win league titles, you have to be a Klopp, you have to be a Ferguson. You have to lead by example, you have to be a winner, you have to go about your business. And that reflects in your captain.

“And I’m seeing Declan Rice as a captain but I’m saying to Arteta: ‘Come on, step up now. It’s your time to be a winning manager and a fantastic manager, because you’re not going to win the league with Odegaard as captain.'”

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365

👉 Tottenham ‘set to place an opening bid’ for Eze as Spurs ‘move fast to avoid Arsenal counter’

👉 F365’s 2025/26 season predictions: Gyokeres or Mbeumo flop, title split, sack race, Isak Golden Boot

👉 Arsenal winger curious favourite for PFA Player of the Year in 2025/26

As well as Adams claiming Rice is a better player than Odegaard, he said the 26-year-old Englishman also has better leadership qualities.

“You’ve got someone in there who’s going to play every game all season, that’s going to encourage people to come in and lay the foundations of a title-winning team,’ Adams, himself Arsenal captain for 14 years, said.

“Declan Rice can do that, Odegaard can’t. Come on Arteta, make him captain.”

Adams’ criticism of Odegaard comes in the same week that former England striker Darren Bent said not only could the 26-year-old Norwegian lose the armband but also his spot in the team should the Gunners manage to sign Eberechi Eze.

Bent said: “With Odegaard, he’s got to look himself in the mirror. I’m a big fan of his and I’ve sat on this show before and argued the case that he’s as good as Bruno Fernandes.

“Last season there was no argument, Bruno was head and shoulders above him. I don’t know what’s happened since the ankle injury but he just hasn’t looked the same.

“Even in pre-season he hasn’t looked anywhere near the Odegaard we saw a couple of years ago. Six goals in all comps last season and 11 assists, it wasn’t good enough for him, not good enough at all.

“Ethan Nwaneri could be the natural successor. Otherwise you’re scratching around and wondering who could play in that position.

“I think if Arsenal were to go and sign Eze from Crystal Palace, then you’ve got an option there because he can play No. 10 or he can play off the left.

“That will put Odegaard under more pressure because at the minute he’s the captain but he’s not really being challenged or pushed, he’s almost coasting through games at the minute.”

READ NEXT: Four real and compelling reasons why Eberechi Eze might choose Spurs over Arsenal