Mikel Arteta has been told he should consider selling Myles Lewis-Skelly at the end of the season as Arsenal legend Alan Smith insists “he’s not good enough defensively”.

Lewis-Skelly enjoyed a hugely impressive breakthrough season last term, making 39 appearances in all competitions which saw him rewarded with six England caps and a new long-term contract which is set to keep him at the Emirates until 2030.

But the 19-year-old’s minutes have been limited this term after falling behind Riccardo Calafiori in the Premier League pecking order, making just one league start, though has been the preferred option in the Champions League, starting five of the Gunners’ seven games.

Reports suggest Arsenal have dismissed loan approaches from Premier League clubs in January, but former Arsenal striker Smith has controversially claimed the club should look to sell him in the summer.

“He is just not good enough defensively,” Smith told BestBettingSites.co.uk when asked about Lewis-Skelly.

“He’s been brought up as a midfielder, and when he’s had 1v1s, he has struggled, for example, when Frimpong was up against him in the Liverpool game, because he’s not the quickest either, and he’s not a natural defender.

“He’s got three players in front of him who can all defend better. So, looking forward to the summer, I think it might be a case of selling him, for PSR and all that, being a youth team player, it’s pure profit.

“So, unfortunately, I think he might have to leave the club.”

Lewis-Skelly, meanwhile, said he is keen to stake his claim for more regular minutes after his start against Inter on Tuesday.

“I think every time I get the chance to start, I see it as an opportunity,’ the teenager told Amazon Prime.

“Even when I come on, for me, it’s just impacting the game and helping the team out in any way I can. And I’m glad I was able to help out today.

“All I can do is control the controllables. And every time I get the opportunity to play, as a team, the depth that we have as a squad is really strong.

“We all have that mentality that when we come in, we’ve got to do the job. I think that’s how we carry ourselves. It’s so special [the spirit in the dressing room], so special.

“Honestly, this has been amazing [being] part of the team, and just the energy and everything like that, the harmony. It’s really special to be a part of.”