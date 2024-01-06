Arsenal legend warns Arteta against recalling Saka backup – ‘There is no progress at all’

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has warned his former club against recalling Brazilian forward Marquinhos from his loan at FC Nantes in January.

The Gunners are said to be in talks with the Ligue 1 side to bring the 20-year-old back to the Emirates ahead of schedule.

Marquinhos has found game time limited this season and Petit doesn’t believe the right winger – who could act as backup for overworked star man Bukayo Saka – has what it take to “reinforce the Arsenal team”.

Petit told DAZN Bet: “There is no progress with Marquinhos at all.

“Nothing, nothing happened. You know why? It’s funny because yesterday, the manager, he spoke to the press about Marquinhos. He said [they] are fed up with him.

“This guy, as soon as he came in August, he left to play with the Brazilian team at the tournament.

“He came back injured and then now he’s fit, he wants to play again at the Olympic tournament with his national team.

“So he played only seven games, he didn’t make any impact. It’s been six months at the club, seven games in six months, and now he wants to leave and play for the national team again.

“The manager said yesterday, ‘We are tired with him, either we keep him with us, and if we do that, we’re going to lose the player, and if we let him leave for Brazil with the national team, we’re going to lose him as well. So on both sides we are a loser. So I told him: I don’t expect anything from you, you’re free to leave, to come back to Arsenal’.

“I don’t know what Arteta and Arsenal will want to do with him, but to be honest with you, he’s not really the player that comes in my mind to reinforce the Arsenal team.”

Marquinhos has played six times for Arsenal to date, registering a goal and assist on his debut, which came in a Europa League win over FC Zurich in September 2022.

Mikel Arteta hailed Marquinhos after that match and said: “He’s a player that is very popular, with no English, just with his smile and attitude has won the respect and admiration of everybody here.

“It was a big step for him as he hasn’t played enough minutes with us but we were willing to give him the opportunity, I think he deserved it.

“He took it really well and again, it’s another player that needs to keep developing, in order to do that we have to give them minutes and opportunities.”

READ MORE: Thomas Partey and Man Utd duo among five returning players everyone’s forgotten were rubbish