Arsenal legend Wright brands Haaland a ‘coward’ as he picks out ‘foolish’ Gunner

Ian Wright hit out at a “coward’s move” from Erling Haaland as Man City came from behind to draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

A wonderful strike from Riccardo Calafiori cancelled out Haaland’s opener before Gabriel Magalhaes scored before half-time to give the Gunners the lead going into the break.

Arsenal had to play the entire second half with ten men after Leandro Trossard picked up a second bookable offence for kicking the ball away at the end of the first half.

The pressure from Man City finally told deep in second-half stoppage time as John Stones struck an equaliser with moments to go.

After the goal went in, Haaland decided to throw the ball at the back of Arsenal defender Gabriel’s head with Wright fuming at the incident after watching it back on Monday morning.

Speaking on Instagram, Wright said: “So I feel like I need to put something out there that’s been bothering me. Because obviously the Trossard sending off, in the moment, you’re frustrated, it’s 2-1. I’m thinking ‘yes we’ve got them’ and then he gets sent off for something that, let’s face it, it’s f***king foolishness what they are getting sent off for now.

“So in the moment, yeah, but he shouldn’t be sent off for that. But you know what really boiled me up properly was Haaland’s coward’s move.

“I saw it this morning properly. Throwing the ball at Gabby’s [Gabriel Magalhaes] head when he’s not looking, when Gabby’s back is turned to him. A real coward’s move. Gabby would look you in the eye. I’m looking at this like a really good defender versus striker for years to come. I love watching those two.

“And then you are doing a coward’s move like that? No no, that’s what bothered me more than anything else. I thought he was bigger than that.”

It was a heated match between the two title challengers and Man City defender Manuel Akanji reckons Arsenal have now mastered the ‘dark arts’ of the game.

When put to him that Arsenal had mastered the game’s ‘dark arts’, the Switzerland international said: “Yes, I don’t think there are many better than them at it, but in the end we always won the title and I don’t think it’s going to be different this year.

“Always when we play against them, that’s what they’re looking for – going hard in the duels, defence, 11 players in their own box and then go on set-pieces and try to score a goal.

“It worked for them so if they’re happy with the one point. We’re not, we tried to get more but that’s what they’re happy with.

“At the end of the day we’re still top of the league. We haven’t lost a game yet.”