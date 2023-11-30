Lens star rates chance of Arsenal winning the Champions League after 6-0 thumping

Lens defender Kevin Danso thinks Arsenal can win the Champions League if they “play like they did” against the French side on Wednesday night.

The Gunners topped Group B with a game to spare after they battered their French opponents 6-0 with six different goalscorers.

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard struck in the first half before Jorginho added their sixth from the penalty spot late on.

Arsenal are also currently top of the Premier League after their narrow 1-0 win over Brentford saw them leapfrog defending champions Manchester City, who drew 1-1 against Liverpool.

And Austria international Danso reckons Arsenal are “one of the best teams in the world” on current form and thinks they have the ability to win the Champions League.

“Arsenal was just the better team, I don’t think we turne dup as much as we could’ve,” Danso told reporters after the match.

“They’re one of the best teams in the world at the moment and we saw that today. Three quick goals in succession and that kind of breaks the camels back.

“If they play like they did today obviously (they can win it). There’s a lot of good teams in this competition. You have to take it game by game and day by day.”

Mikel Arteta helped secure the club’s 100th Champions League victory against Lens and the Spaniard talked up his team’s determination after the game.

“It was a genuine dream,” Arteta said.

“We had a chance to qualify today and we’ve done it in a really convincing way against a really good side. The team from the beginning showed a lot of aggression and determination to go for the game.

“It’s great we’re able to win in this way and we showed at home not to concede any goals and score a lot which is a positive factor. The players need to believe we can do that against big opponents.”

Havertz has received a lot of criticism this season for his lack of goal contributions since moving from Chelsea in the summer – but he has now scored in back-to-back matches and was one of their best players against Lens.

“Kai again scored two goals in two games and that’s really good for the confidence of the player,” Arteta added.

“He’s scoring goals, playing well, participating in wins. Those are positive attributes and you can see the reception of his team-mates and the crowd singing his name and being with him in every positive action.

“These are good things that are going to help him show why he’s a tremendous player.”