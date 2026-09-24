Arsenal star Lewis-Skelly names surprise Tottenham man as toughest opponent

Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly has named a Tottenham midfielder as his toughest opponent.

After falling down the Gunners pecking order last season, Lewis-Skelly is back in vogue at the Emirates having started four of the opening five games of the season to earn a recall to the England team.

“It was tough,” Lewis-Skelly told Sky Sports when asked about his lack of game time last term. “The journey is never going to be simple or straightforward, especially at a club like Arsenal. Everyone wants to play and the chances aren’t always guaranteed, but that was a stage where I needed to learn about myself, what I could bring to the team, and hone in on my basics.”

Lewis-Skelly broke into the Arsenal team at left-back but is now being used in his favoured central midfield role, where there is plenty of competition for places; even more after Bruno Guimaraes joined from Newcastle.

“Bruno brings energy, experience, intensity,” the England international said. “When I heard he was joining I was super happy because it’s someone to learn from and pick the brain of. He’s another winner, he’s someone who plays in a similar position to you, so you can always learn from him. Being a sponge to Bruno is going to be really impactful.”

On his role in the team, the teenager added: “I’m a midfielder. But at the end of the day it’s all down to the team needs. No player, no individual is bigger than the team goal. Whatever has to help the team, I’ll do it.”

Lewis-Skelly was also asked about the toughest opponent he’s faced so far in his burgeoning career and gave something of a surprise answer, with a neat caveat to avoid lavishing praise on a now Tottenham player.

“Mateus Fernandes, when he was at West Ham,” Lewis-Skelly said without missing a beat.

A tough start at Spurs

Fernandes joined Spurs from West Ham for £85m in the summer after suffering back-to-back relegations with Southampton and then the Hammers.

A tumultuous time since his arrival in Premier League has continued in North London, where he is yet to taste victory and was hooked at half-time in Spurs’ 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa as manager Roberto De Zerbi wasn’t happy with what he saw from the Portuguese star.

“I have a big confidence in Mateus, but I didn’t like the performance of Mateus today. Otherwise I couldn’t change,” De Zerbi explained. “He knows. But it’s normal. It’s not an attack on Mateus, I love Mateus, it’s not a problem. But I think for Mateus, we need more from Mateus. Because he can, even in that position.”