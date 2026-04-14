Arsenal now ‘most likely destination’ as La Liga star ‘prepares farewell in front of dressing room’

Arsenal are now the frontrunners to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez in the summer transfer window as he prepares to say farewell to his team-mates, according to reports.

The Gunners have been in poor form in recent weeks with three defeats in four matches seeing them lose the Carabao Cup final, exit the FA Cup and hand Manchester City a Premier League title chance.

Arsenal could still end the season with Premier League and Champions League silverware if they can turn their recent form around in the closing stages of the campaign.

And the Gunners are already looking forward to the summer transfer window as they look at how to give Mikel Arteta what he needs for next season.

Arsenal will once again have Champions League money to boost their transfer budget, while potential glory in the Premier League and Europe would help their outlay.

The Gunners are already seen as an attractive destination, as shown by the calibre of players who have arrived in recent seasons, and now Arsenal will attempt an ambitious move for a former Manchester City striker.

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Reports in Spain are claiming that Arsenal are now the ‘most likely destination’ for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez, who has already decided he wants to leave the Spanish side in the summer.

It is understood that the Argentina international, who has contributed 18 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, ‘has prepared his farewell in front of the dressing room’ if they win the Copa Del Rey final against Real Sociedad on April 18.

The report adds: ‘In this context, Arsenal emerges as the leading candidate to secure his services. The English club has been tracking the Argentine for some time and could make a decisive move if they reach an agreement with Atlético Madrid before the summer transfer window.

‘The operation won’t be easy, but the interest is strong. Julián is looking for a new challenge, and the Premier League presents itself as an ideal destination to continue his development. Therefore, everything hinges on what happens in the coming weeks, both on the pitch and in the boardroom. Thus, the Copa del Rey final could be much more than just a match for Julián Álvarez . It could mark the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new challenge away from Atlético de Madrid.’

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Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo hit out at the Spanish press earlier in April over speculation that Alvarez could leave in the summer.

Cerezo told reporters: “You are crossing the line a little with Alvarez. He’s an Atletico Madrid player and has a long contract with the club.”

And more recently he added on whether Alvarez could leave: “You’re under contract with life.

“Don’t take it seriously, because there are things you shouldn’t take seriously. If a player has a contract and still has years left, tell me what could happen.

“Now imagine I’m God and I’ll decide when he has to leave.”