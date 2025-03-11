Lineker ‘sad’ at watching downfall of Arsenal man who was a ‘top player in the Premier League’

Gary Lineker admits it has been “sad” to watch Arsenal winger Raheem Sterling struggle to reach his previous heights at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners made permanent moves for David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino in the summer, while Neto and Sterling joined in loan moves.

Sterling’s loan move from London rivals Chelsea was seen as a low-risk deal with the England international possessing an impressive goal contribution record in the Premier League.

There have been rumours that Arsenal are only paying £100k of Sterling £300k-a-week wages that he’s on at Chelsea with no obligation for the Gunners to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Sterling has contributed one goal and two assists in 22 appearances in all competitions this season for Arsenal and Lineker feels “sad” at the downfall of the winger.

Lineker asked fellow pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards on the The Rest Is Football: “What did we make of Sterling?

“It’s hard to be too critical because he didn’t get on [against United] but [Mikel Arteta] even played [Kieran] Tierney quite far forwards [instead].

“It’s a bit sad because [Sterling has] been a brilliant player for club and country for a long time. I wonder if the fact he played so much football at such an early age – and brilliant football as well – maybe that’s taken a toll on him. Maybe it’s a lack of confidence. Who knows?”

Shearer continued: “It’s pretty damning isn’t it? You can tell a bit of a spring in his step has gone. There’s not that same energy or belief when he gets the ball, maybe that’s confidence as well because he hasn’t played and when he has he hasn’t done so well.”

While Richards added: “He’s lacking that sharpness. He was playing for a team at Man City that won everything. He went to Chelsea, playing in a different system, struggling with a few injuries.

“We never saw the best of him at Chelsea and it’s the same at Arsenal. He’s just missing that sharpness. I remember watching clips of him when he was really young just running past players.

“He doesn’t seem to have that sharpness anymore which is sad to see because he’s been a top player in the Premier League.”

Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons Sterling could do a job up front with Mikel Arteta currently playing Merino up front after season-ending injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Merson said recently: “I would play Raheem Sterling up front. He’s lively. Defenders will be happy to play against Merino every day of the week. He’s not a centre forward. At least Sterling’s played up there before.”