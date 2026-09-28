Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have reserved special praise for Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly after his performance against Spain.

After being linked with an exit in the summer, Lewis-Skelly has been a standout performer for Arsenal at the start of this season.

Lewis-Skelly has flourished alongside Declan Rice in midfield to earn a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this international break.

The Arsenal starlet started in midfield for England’s Nations League opener against Spain, and he impressed in the 3-2 defeat.

Now, pundit Shearer has pointed out that Lewis-Skelly’s recent rise has “been remarkable”.

“I know he played in midfield last season but his rise this season to go into Arsenal and into England’s midfield has been remarkable,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast.

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Lineker has also praised Lewis-Skelly, who was “exceptional” against Spain.

“It has [been remarkable],” Lineker added.

“It’s funny because you’ve got Nico O’Reilly who is really a midfield player turned left-back and you’ve got Lewis-Skelly who is a full-back and seems to have turned into a midfield player.

“Obviously when they grow up nowadays they kind of play everywhere, all these positions, so it’s really good for them. But they’re two exceptional footballers. I think he’s done really well in that midfield role filling the boots of Declan Rice.

“Big responsibility against Spain, especially when you’ve got one of the midfielders, Jude Bellingham, who is primarily in forward positions. I thought both Lewis-Skelly and Elliot Anderson in there were exceptional.”

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Lineker has also lauded Jude Bellingham after he was the “start of the show” for England against Spain.

“After ten minutes I thought, ‘Oh, crikey, this could be embarrassing!’, and then we kicked into gear,” Lineker added.

“I thought the midfield did really well, played some really good football ourselves at times and penned Spain in on occasions.

“We created chances and lots of shots. I thought it was a much more encouraging performance.

“Obviously it doesn’t have quite the pressure of the Argentina game but England played some really good football, sometimes on the counter-attack and sometimes keeping them in there.

“Star of the show for me, again, was Jude Bellingham. There were some really great performances but he’s such a good footballer.”

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