Lineker, Shearer slam ’embarrassing’ Arsenal ‘prat’ after ‘real truth’ about White’s England snub emerges

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have hit out at Arsenal defender Ben White for his “embarrassing” play-acting during their 3-0 win over Brighton.

The Gunners arrived at the Amex Stadium after dropping to third in the Premier League table following Manchester City’s 4-2 win over Crystal Palace but Mikel Arteta’s side ended the weekend top.

Alan Shearer: What a f*****g joke

A Bukayo Saka penalty got Arsenal on their way in the first-half before second-half goals from Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard completed an impressive win.

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Man Utd on Sunday meant that Arsenal held onto top spot heading into the final seven matches of the season.

White produced another excellent display against the Seagulls but he drew criticism after clashing with former team-mate Pervis Estupinan.

Estupinan responded to a White barge with a slight nudge, which saw the Arsenal defender fall to the ground clutching his throat.

And Lineker and Shearer were not happy with the Arsenal defender and called his reaction “very embarrassing”.

Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast, Match of the Day host Lineker asked: “Should we mention the Ben White incident?”

Former Newcastle and England striker Shearer responded: “Yes we should! What a f*****g joke.”

Lineker added: “What I don’t understand, I don’t like and never have liked play-acting. I don’t get it or understand why players do it, but especially now when you’ve got so many cameras at the ground and you’ve got VAR anyway that will look back at incidents.

“Do you not think to yourself, that’s a bit embarrassing doing that? And Ben White is not the only one by the way, lots of players do it, but I just don’t know why you’d bring that on yourself. You just look at prat.”

Shearer added: “Absolutely, it was embarrassing, very embarrassing.”

Ben White ‘felt disrespected’ by England assistant Steve Holland

White has been in the spotlight a lot over the last month after he decided to reject an England call-up from Gareth Southgate for the March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

The Daily Mail reported the ‘real truth’ behind White’s England snub last week with claims the Arsenal defender ‘felt disrespected’ by England assistant boss Steve Holland.

The report revealed:

‘Multiple sources have expressed contrasting reflections, amid claims the root of the issue is a verbal confrontation during a squad meeting at the team’s Al Wakrah base in Qatar during which White could not provide the answer to a question from Holland with regards to Arsenal’s season. ‘Verbals ensued, inflamed by the fact Kyle Walker was asked the same question with regards to Manchester City and answered immediately. ‘According to sources, the fact the incident transpired in front of the squad resulted in White feeling disrespected and on November 30 he flew home.’

A source added: ‘His relationship with Steve was a part of it, but there are other layers to it.’