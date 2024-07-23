Arsenal are open to selling Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, while Kieran Tierney is expected to leave, according to reports.

The Gunners are ready to improve their squad in the summer transfer window after a second successive second-place finish in the Premier League.

Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori will reportedly join Arsenal in the coming days for around £42million, with Mikel Arteta then expected to turn his attention to a new midfielder and forward.

If Arteta wants to land all of his transfer targets, he will probably have to sell two or three players.

Emile Smith Rowe is attracting interest from Premier League duo Fulham and Crystal Palace with the latter having a bid rejected by Arsenal earlier this month.

Eddie Nketiah is another Hale End graduate with interest, though it is Marseille who are most actively pursuing him.

According to The Athletic, Marseille want to sign Nketiah on loan, however, Arsenal are only willing to offload the striker in a permanent deal.

The report states that West Ham are also keen, while Smith Rowe could leave if he ‘expresses a firm desire’ to move elsewhere.

Despite his lack of opportunities in recent seasons, Smith Rowe is a player Arteta is ‘a huge fan of’, and as the Spaniard is ‘not enamoured’ by midfield options in the transfer window, there is a chance he will stay.

The report states:

Arsenal have already declined a bid from Fulham and are fielding interest from elsewhere in the Premier League. There are players that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal would prefer to sell ahead of Emile Smith Rowe. Arteta remains a huge fan of the player, and the club have not been particularly enamoured with the midfielders available on the market this summer. The wishes of the player may be the determining factor. If Smith Rowe expresses a firm desire to leave, and Arsenal receive a suitable offer, the club are unlikely to stand in his way. Aside from Smith Rowe, Arsenal are open to offers for Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah. West Ham want Nelson and Marseille would like to sign Nketiah. The French club prefer a loan deal but Arsenal would like an upfront free.

There are two Arteta signings that could follow Nketiah and Nelson out, with the signing of Calafiori meaning Arsenal ‘would listen to offers for Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko’ – who were bought for a combined £56m.

Meanwhile, left-back Kieran Tierney – signed by Unai Emery in 2019 – ‘is highly likely to leave’ this summer.

In terms of incomings, the report adds: ‘Arsenal would like to strengthen in midfield and the forward line – although additions in these areas might require departures first.’

