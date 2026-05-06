Viktor Gyokeres in action for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid.

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O’Hara has hit out at Atletico Madrid following their “embarrassing” performance against Arsenal.

Atletico Madrid exited the Champions League on Tuesday night, having lost 2-1 on aggregate to Premier League giants Arsenal.

The two sides were level at 1-1 heading into Tuesday’s return leg at the Emirates, and Bukayo Saka scored the only goal in the second leg as the Gunners edged past the Spanish giants.

Atletico had a bit of a go after Arsenal took the lead, but they struggled to threaten their opponents and were deservedly beaten.

Speaking post-match, Atletico boss Diego Simeone admitted he is “calm” about their Champions League exit.

“Well if we got knocked out it’s because our opponents deserved to get through,” Simeone said post-match.

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“They took their big chance in the first-half and they deserved to get through. I feel calm, I feel peaceful.”

“They’re toilet, mate…”

It is not out of character for O’Hara to be salty at Arsenal’s success and he’s now refused to give Tottenham’s rivals credit for reaching the Champions League final. Instead, he has hit out at “embarrassing” Atletico.

“They’re toilet, mate. They [Arsenal] literally got a bye,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

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“Arsenal got a bye into the final tonight. That was turgid. Guff. Garbage. How were they [Atletico Madrid] in the semi-final?

“They’re absolutely… Alexander Sorloth up front? Sorloth!? He couldn’t hit a barn door.

“Honestly, it was embarrassing what I was watching. Embarrassing.

“Simeone’s on about £26million-a-year. And that’s the team that got through to the semi-final.

“They’re toilet, mate. I have to sit here and go on like Arsenal are the best team in the world.

“Come on, mate. We watch a proper game tomorrow with two proper teams.”

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Naturally, Arteta was feeling a lot more upbeat about Arsenal after their “incredible night”.

“An incredible night,” Arteta said on Arsenal beating Atletico Madrid.

“We made history again together and I cannot be more proud for everyone. The way that we were welcomed outside the stadium was special and unique.

“The atmosphere, our support has created the energy, the way they managed every ball with us, they made it special and unique, I never felt that in the stadium.

“We knew how much it meant to everybody. The boys did an incredible job and after 20 years and a second time in our history, we are back in the Champions League final.”