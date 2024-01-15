Arsenal, Liverpool blow as City ‘special promise’ sees Guardiola’s side ‘beat’ rivals to Klopp’s ‘chosen’ one

According to reports, Manchester City are set to ‘beat’ Arsenal in the race to sign Liverpool-linked winger Pedro Neto from Wolves.

Neto has been seriously impacted by injuries in recent years but he has been one of the standout players in the Premier League at the start of this season.

The 23-year-old has ten goal involvements (one goal and nine assists) in his 12 appearances across all competitions and his form has reportedly caught the attention of several Big Six clubs.

Arsenal have been consistently linked with him in recent years and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons he would be “perfect” for the Gunners.

“Arsenal are being linked again with Pedro Neto, and it’s hardly surprising after his fine form for Wolves, while it’s also clear the Gunners are not quite clicking in attack at the moment,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Still, I think this is a difficult one for January, so it could be one for the summer. Neto was already on Arsenal’s radar years ago, he’s always been appreciated but there are also other clubs interested, so nothing is guaranteed.

“Personally, I think Neto is a very, very good player, underrated at some points. He’d be a perfect fit for Arsenal, in my view. Let’s see how the situation will evolve in the next few months.”

Mikel Arteta’s side may miss out on Neto as he is being pursued by Premier League rivals. Man City are said to ‘like’ the winger, who has reportedly been picked out as Jurgen Klopp’s ‘chosen’ one to replace Saudi Pro League-linked Al Ittihad.

Football Transfers are reporting that Man City are ‘to beat’ Arsenal in the race to sign Neto due to a ‘special promise’.

Described as ‘playing their ace’, this ominous-sounding ‘promise’ is not dramatic at all. It is that ‘City are ready to promise Neto first-team football in a bid to beat the Gunners to a player the London club have followed for an extensive period’.

FEATURE: Spurs hunting down Man Utd and Liverpool but Arsenal retain huge lead for one Premier League record

This is said to be ‘bad news’ for Arsenal, who are ‘unlikely to be able to give the winger the same first-team assurances’ while Bukayo Saka is at the club. The report adds.