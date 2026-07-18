Bradley Barcola has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal have made no moves to bring Bradley Barcola to the Emirates Stadium and has stressed that Liverpool are keen on a deal for the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

Arsenal have missed out on the signing of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, who will pay Aston Villa £117million for the England international.

Rogers, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, is playing for England at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

The 23-year-old will undergo a medical with Chelsea next Monday before completing his move to the London club.

Transfer guru Romano had long reported that Rogers was Arsenal’s top winger target in the summer transfer window.

With Rogers now set to join Chelsea, Arsenal will have to focus on another top-class winger, even though the Gunners already have a deal in place with Club Brugge for Christos Tzolis.

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Bradley Barcola has been mentioned by some as a potential target for Arsenal.

Liverpool are also keen on Barcola, who looks likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Romano, though, has said that, as of now, Arsenal have made no approach for Barcola, who is playing for France at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal have not made Bradley Barcola move

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many Arsenal fans asking me, now Arsenal are going all in for Barcola, now Arsenal are working on Barcola?

“Guys, my understanding on Barcola is that so far Arsenal have not made any checks.

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“While they made some checks on Yan Diomande, for example, they didn’t make any fresh check on Barcola over the recent days.

“So, at the moment, the conversation Barcola Arsenal is still cold, I would say.

“Liverpool remain very attentive to the situation, Liverpool remain very keen on Barcola.

“So, I stand by my information and I keep telling you that Barcola Liverpool remains a concrete possibility depending on the fee they want to spend, because PSG would ask for very important money.

“At the same time, also important to say that Arsenal will now need to react on the market, and we have to see the consequences; we have to see what’s going to happen.

“For sure, it’s a big shock.

“For sure. It’s a big surprise, is a player that especially Mikel Arteta really wanted to bring to the club.

“Mikel Arteta was mentioning his names during the meetings, even before the end of the season, around January, February, March, with all the internal meetings at Arsenal, the name of Morgan Rogers was mentioned, and he was a serious, concrete target for the Gunners.”

Arsenal suffer Yan Diomande blow

Romano has also revealed that Arsenal have had an approach for Yan Diomande rejected, with the RB Leipzig winger having already agreed personal terms with PSG.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then talking about the wingers’ market, we have to see how Arsenal will react – wingers and strikers – because this depends on opportunities.

“For example, just to give you some context, Arsenal over the last few days made some checks with the agents of Yan Diomande from Red Bull Leipzig to understand if there was still a chance to enter the deal.

“But don’t forget Diomande has an agreement on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, and Paris Saint-Germain are in negotiations with Leipzig.

“But, for example, Arsenal made some calls to understand the situation of Diomande, just to give you context of what happened over the recent days.”

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