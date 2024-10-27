Arsenal v Liverpool is the match of the weekend so we have decided to boil some p*ss by making a combined XI of the two sides.

Players who are definitely ruled out of the match are omitted, so there is no Alisson, William Saliba or Martin Odegaard.

GK: David Raya (Arsenal)

Alisson’s injury makes this a very straightforward decision. Caoimhin Kelleher is a fine goalkeeper and someone I have raved about with his Brazilian teammate out, but he is not better than Raya, even if the timing is poor after he conceded a penalty last weekend.

Raya’s move to Arsenal was heavily scrutinised but proved to be another masterstroke from Mikel Arteta. Arsenal fans have learned never to doubt their manager.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Benjamin White is brilliant but Alexander-Arnold is on a whole other level. He is the best right-back in the Premier League and probably in the world. Not convinced by his defending? Don’t give a toss, mate.

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Another undebatable inclusion. William Saliba’s suspension helps us avoid any centre-back headaches, with the Liverpool skipper partnering an Arsenal man to create a ridiculously solid partnership.

CB: Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Some might think Ibrahima Konate deserves in over Gabriel but there is simply no chance. None.

Gabriel has been one of the most consistent defenders in the world since the start of 2022/23 and his centre-back partnership with Saliba is probably the best in world football right now.

Konate, meanwhile, is superb but very injury prone. It is fantastic to see him playing consistently this campaign.

LB: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

A tricky one, this. Arsenal have Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber but we have opted for longevity with Robertson, who is in the Premier League all-time left-back conversation with Patrice Evra, Ashley Cole and Dennis Irwin. Cole is definitely still the best, but he is vying for the bench in the all-time XI.

The Scotland captain is doing pretty well under Arne Slot. He has not been fantastic but he most certainly has not been poor.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Argentine World Cup winner Mac Allister has been a key player for Liverpool since his move from Brighton last summer. He had a particularly impressive spell between the end of January and late April, scoring or assisting in seven consecutive matches.

Mac Allister is yet to get fully up and running in 2024/25, but like with Robertson, has hardly been below par. His only goal contribution has come against Bologna in the Champions League, opening the scoring in the 2-0 victory.

CM: Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Comfortably the most debatable inclusion of all, we have gone with Partey over Ryan Gravenberch.

Partey has been very solid this season and is actually playing consistently, avoiding injury so far. Gravenberch has probably been better but if we are going with longevity with Robertson, we are doing the same here.

CM: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

It is quite something to cost £100million and have nobody ever talk about your price tag. There is no more convincing sign that you have justified the fee.

That is the case with Rice, whose arrival last summer made Arsenal a much better team. He has not been at his best this season but this is a non-negotiable.

RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah has 10 goal contributions in eight Premier League matches this season and in 361 Liverpool appearances he has 218 goals and 96 assists. Not bad, la.

LW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

We have no idea if Saka will be fit to play but Mikel Arteta says he has been involved in training this week. The Arsenal manager will be keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of such a big fixture.

Starting on the bench is a possibility, which is enough for Saka to be included in this combined XI. He is playing out of position but we are hardly doing a Garth Crooks. Saka played on the left when he first broke into the Gunners team and is more than capable of doing so. Salah could as well but that would take a lot from his game.

ST: Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Reds duo Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are solid options but Havertz has been far too good up front for Arsenal to be overlooked.

The German has six goals in 12 games this season and in 11 matches as a centre-forward in the second half of last season, he scored nine and had six assists.