Arsenal “could be one to watch” after Inter Milan warn Liverpool over their unrealistic asking price for Curtis Jones, according to reports.

The Reds have already lost Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate on free transfers this summer, while Mohamed Salah is set to leave to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere this summer.

Liverpool could also be set to move on other players with Jones, Alisson and Alexis Mac Allister among the clubs linked with a move away from Anfield.

The Reds have interest from Inter Milan in England midfielder Jones with the Serie A side looking to do a deal for around €20m this summer.

It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano previously that Jones is “keen on the move” but that there is a gap between Inter’s valuation and that of Liverpool’s.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Inter are very interested in Curtis Jones.

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“Inter are talking to Liverpool. Inter are starting around €20m [£17.3m], Liverpool want more than €30m [£25.9m], maybe including a sell-on clause and bonuses, so there’s still a big gap between Inter and Liverpool, but the deal is on.

“[Jones] is keen on the move and Chiesa said Jones asked him how life is in Italy.”

Adding more detail on the lack of recent movement on a deal for Jones, Romano said last week: “It’s mid-June. So, clearly, Inter will have to work step by step. They have outgoing players, not only incoming ones, and various situations will need to be clarified.”

Romano added: “People are asking why the name of Curtis Jones disappeared from the news, what’s up with Curtis Jones? Nothing changes, Curtis Jones remains a very high name on Inter’s list, their favourite since January and the player is completely open.

“We need to make the numbers add up. Inter are starting at 20 million Euros, but Liverpool want 30 plus resale value so there’s still a gap to fill.”

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk have revealed that Inter Milan have warned Liverpool ‘will not meet their current asking price’ and ‘are prepared to walk away from negotiations if the Reds refuse to lower their demands’.

Could Arsenal give Liverpool what they want?

And The Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele (via DaveOCKOP) has now revealed that Arsenal are interested in signing Jones and that a potential move to the Emirates Stadium could be “one to watch” this summer.

“I think Liverpool doesn’t want to sell him for anything less than their valuation, which is fair enough.

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“And it seems that other clubs aren’t willing to put up the money that Liverpool wants at this stage.

“As far as Liverpool is concerned, that would mean the door is closed on Curtis leaving this summer.

“The only thing I wonder is that we haven’t really heard from Curtis himself. He seemed to be aiming for a move away this summer.

“So, if a club comes in and puts the money on the table, that could certainly change things.

“We know that Spurs have liked him in the past, though they went for Gallagher in January instead.

“I think there was always talk that Arsenal might have liked him.

“So, that could be one to watch.

“I do think it’s more likely that he will stay at this point based on what’s been said, but I don’t think the door is completely shut because he only has a year left on his contract.

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